Members of the Altamont City Council welcomed a new police officer to the police department Monday night.
Altamont Police Chief Alan Heiens introduced to the council recently hired patrol officer Ashley Ruholl during the monthly police report.
“We’re glad to have you on board, Ashley,” Mayor Jason Rippetoe said.
Commissioner Michael Walker asked Heiens if there were any complaints of speeding in town.
“Only what we’ve seen on Facebook,” Heiens said.
“No one has called you directly?” Walker asked.
“No,” Heiens replied.
In another matter, Grant Consultant and Project Engineer Michael Tappendorf for Milano and Grunloh Engineers of Effingham reviewed several improvement projects planned throughout Altamont.
Tappendorf presented to the council the current plans for the next phase of the water main improvement project. A final draft of the plan and Illinois Environmental Protection Agency permits are required to be submitted to be eligible for a $550,000 Community Development Block Grant available through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
The plan includes water main replacement from Third Street from South of Route 40 to Washington Street and Madison Avenue from Ninth Street to Third Street and one block to the north on Third Street.
Commissioner Todd Slingerland said he would have a meeting with Water Department Superintendent Vaughn Voelker to add to phase two project plans before a final draft plan is developed by Tappendorf.
Slingerland said the plan as it stands now the project cost is $350,000 with the potential of another $200,000 for the $550,000 grant total.
“We need to maximize this out as much as we can,” Slingerland said. “This is just to get ahead of the ballgame because if we start working on the new subdivision and we get busy with putting Main Street in then the next thing you know the deadline is gone.”
Tappendorf explained a draft of the plans for the project were prepared and sent via email on April 7 to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. He said any changes must be made in the near future. He said the IEPA permits are needed to be sent with the Community Development Block Grant application. The application is due on Oct. 19.
“There is a lead time on the permits. The grants are due in October so we need to give the IEPA plenty of time to give us those permits so we can have a strong application ready,” said Tappendorf. “The sooner we can get this figured out the sooner we can get the permits in place good and ready for the next submission.”
The construction of phase two of the proposed project would be completed 2024 if the city is awarded the grant. The grant announcement for phase one of the water main replacement project is expected within 15-30 days, which includes a water line down Main Street. Tappendorf said once the funding is secured they could finalize a phase one construction plan.
“If we find out we don’t receive the grant for phase one, we resubmit it again?” Commissioner Tayler Polk asked Tappendorf.
“That is exactly our scenario,” said Tappendorf.
In other project discussions, Tappendorf said they should soon hear about status of a Community Development Block Grant for a sanitary improvement project on the northwest part of the city. He said that according to grant administrator Luke Eastin of the South Central Illinois Regional Planning and Development Commission, a grant agreement was made by the city approximately four weeks ago and is currently waiting on signed copies from the State of Illinois.
Tappendorf said plans for the project are ready for bidding, however the bidding process cannot take place until final approval.
Tappendorf said he has received a preliminary announcement of funding of $190,901 from an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) Cycle 14 grant for a sidewalk improvement project to take place after phase one of the water main replacement project is complete. He said when the city applied for grant the city was obligated to match 20 percent of the project. He said the city would now only be required to match the grant by 10 percent. The original sidewalk improvement cost of the grant was estimated at $212,120.
During commissioner’s reports, Commissioner Dan Milleville said they had a lot of good helpers from the Altamont Youth Sports Commission to help cleanup Gilbert Park on April 2, despite the rain. He also said the Union Cemetery cleanup project on April 9 also had a good turnout. He said he was going to meet with the mowing contractor this week.
Commissioner Tayler Polk discussed the problem with Wurl Lane between Main Street and Edwards Street. He said he thought it would not be cost effective to add gutters on either side of the lane.
“I don’t know if it’s going to make sense. I think our best solution would be to make it one way or barricade it,” Polk said.
Polk asked his fellow council members their thoughts on the lane.
“I would probably go back to cutting it in half to eliminate all through traffic,” Commissioner Michael Walker said.
“We have poor drainage and the road isn’t wide enough,” said Polk.
He said after talking to Michael Tappendorf it would cost in the neighborhood of $35-$40 a foot to add a gutter. He said if they would add gutter to only one side it would be $20,000 and if they decided to add gutter on both sides of the lane it would be in the neighborhood of $40 to $50.000.
“I don’t think it’s in the best interest of the city to spend $50,000 for an additional 40 foot of road,” he said.
“The road was only intended to access driveways,” Rippetoe said.
In other matters, the council:
• Approved an ordinance authorizing the purchase of real property for utility purposes from Heartland/Altamont LLC for the sewer force main.
• Approved an ordinance requiring the city to pick-up member contributions required for the purchase of extra service under the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund early retirement incentive for former Superintendent of the Sewer Department, Terry Hahn and Doug Holman from the Altamont Police Department.
• Approved a resolution authorizing the execution of an Intergovernmental agreement between the city and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Development for first phase of the sanitary sewer replacement project.
• Approved a resolution authorizing infrastructure plans of the new South Point subdivision south of town, bid advertising of projects if necessary and project cost funding. Mayor Rippetoe said the cost of the water line would come out of TIF funding, sewer cost would come out of the sewer budget and roadwork would come out of TIF.
• Approved an engagement letter between the city and CliftonLarsonAllen for the 2022 audit in the amount of $32,500.
• Approved a payment to Utility Pipe Sales in the amount of $17,815.80 for sewer force main materials for routing the main under Interstate 70.
