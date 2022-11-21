ALTAMONT — In an attempt to attract and retain more qualified staff members, Altamont School Board approved submitting a tuition waiver application to the Department of Legislative Affairs. If approved, it will waive the tuition of children of full-time staff members who reside outside the district to attend Altamont schools.
According to Superintendent Casey Adam, the ultimate goal of the tuition waiver is to improve the district’s overall academic performance by keeping the families of staff and faculty together and reduce any other inconveniences that might affect their job performance or satisfaction.
“Granting the waiver would enhance student performance by increasing the performance of faculty and staff members. Increased job satisfaction and decreased distractions would be an advantage of the labor,” Adam said during the board’s meeting last week.
The rural location of the district is one of the major factors behind the district’s decision to seek the tuition waiver.
“It is residentially and geographically challenged and has to rely on nonresident employees,” Adam said. “The most qualified candidates for positions do not live within the boundaries of the district.”
Adam said all the requirements have been met by the board, which include notifying the public of the hearing on the district’s website 14 days prior, publishing the notice in a newspaper seven days prior, and sending letters seven days prior to the appropriate unions as well as Illinois State Rep. Blaine Wilhour of the 107th district and Illinois State Sen. Jason Plummer.
According to Adam, the board didn’t receive any calls or concerns regarding the waiver since they publicly posted a notice of the hearing.
“The application would grant the waiver for a period of five years, at which time the district could then decide if they wanted to reapply for the waiver,” Adam said.
In other matters, the board:
• Heard a presentation and monthly report from OPAA food service.
• Heard a presentation from National Honor Society representatives on the group’s upcoming events and fundraisers, which include blood drives.
• Approved the board’s meeting calendar for 2023.
• Approved an overnight trip request made by the Future Farmers of America to attend the Build Conference in Bloomington, Illinois.
