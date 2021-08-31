The Alamont Unit 10 school board on Monday unanimously modified its return to school plan and now requires students and staff to wear masks.
The move during a special meeting came after the Illinois State Board of Education placed the school district on probation for only recommending the use of masks. Board members worried about the lost of state funding if they didn't reverse their earlier defiance of the state's requirement for masks in all schools pre-K through 12.
“We want to do what's best for the students,” Unit 10 Board President Dale Laue said.
School boards in Teutopolis and Dieterich, which also defied the masking requirement, have meetings scheduled Tuesday night to reconsider. The Beecher City school board has a meeting scheduled Wednesday, with an agenda item to reconsider its defiance of the requirement. Another item is to consider hiring an attorney to oppose the state's authority on such matters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.