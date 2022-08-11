ALTAMONT — As Altamont students prepare to return to classes on Tuesday, Unit 10 officials walked through the high school and grade school this week to examine the various renovations made to the buildings over the summer. They include new a new gym floor in the high school and HVAC, lighting and ceiling tiles in the junior high wing of Altamont Grade School.
Although the district’s students will return to classrooms Tuesday, Aug. 16, students, staff and families will attend some events prior to the start of the 2022-23 school year.
According to Altamont Grade School Principal Doug Hill, the school will be hosting its “meet the teacher” night Monday, Aug. 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. Also on Monday, student council members will be giving tours to incoming Altamont High School students.
“Freshmen tours of the building will take place from 5 to 7 p.m.,” said Altamont High School Principal Peggy Bueker.
During the Unit 10 school board meeting on Monday, Superintendent Casey Adam presented a tentative budget for the 2023 fiscal year. During her presentation of the budget, Adam highlighted the need to update the district's outdated risk management plan.
“It hasn’t had an updated risk management plan for probably over 10 years,” Adam said.
Officials hope that a plan can help reduce the liability risk of the school, which could save the district a significant amount of money over time.
The board is scheduled to meet again Monday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m. following the district’s budget hearing at 6:45 p.m.
Upon analyzing the district’s finances, the district’s auditor on Monday reported an increase in their overall financial score and credited this primarily to increased funding from the state and federal government. A large part of this score is based on the number of days a school district can function with its funding that year. Adam said they are nearing their 180-day goal, which would cover an entire school year.
“A perfect financial score is 4.0. As of 2021, we’re at 3.7,” Adam said.
The board approved revisions made to the district’s COVID-19 policy, which now primarily refers students and staff to the CDC’s guidelines. However, some components of the policy will remain in place, such as the disability section, as is required. The district will be required to update the policy on the district's website as changes are made to the CDC’s guidelines on mask use, social distancing and quarantining.
“We also kind of condensed the contact tracing, isolation and quarantine, as those guidance items have also changed,” Adam said.
In other matters, the board:
• Announced an official request to add a bus stop in Fox Run.
• Announced there will be a “pink out” night for the high school volleyball game at Dieterich on Sept. 29.
• Approved district financial statements and one FOIA request from SmartProcure.
• Announced Martin Reyes will represent the curriculum committee.
• Announced Alan Kollman will represent the educational foundation.
• Approved the resignation of Altamont Grade School special education teacher Mandy Probst.
, • Approved the resignation of Altamont Grade School paraprofessional Stephanie Hudgens.
• Approved the following employments: John Verdeyen as crossing guard, Gina Popp as sixth grade elementary education teacher, Tessa Philpot as seventh grade volleyball coach, Eric Heiden as junior high boys track coach, Klaiton Wolff as volunteer baseball coach, Stephen Long as yearbook sponsor, Jenna Funneman as elementary special education teacher and Ann Nelson as high school paraprofessional.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.