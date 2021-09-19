Altamont Unit 10 needs bus drivers

There is a school bus driver shortage in Altamont, according to Unit 10 Superintendent Casey Adam.
“It’s really, really a challenge right now,” Adam said. “We are encouraging anyone and everyone to get their school bus driver permit to help out.”
Adam said due to the shortage of school bus drivers they are forced to take vans and shuttle buses to athletic events. She said they also have a shortage of sub drivers for extracurricular activities.
She said training is required to be able to get a school bus driver’s permit. Currently, the district has eight school bus drivers.
“You have to attend an eight hour initial training and after the eight hour training you can apply for a school bus driver permit,” Adam said. “I’m considering it myself, whether or not to go to training to be licensed in order to help out.”
“I would encourage anybody who is willing to take the training whether it’s our coaches, teachers, our administrators or community members,” she said.
She said typically school bus driver training is offered through the Regional Office of Education (ROE). Altamont is in ROE #3 that is currently not offering the course. She said school bus driver training is available right now through ROE #11, based in Charleston and the closest ROE to Altamont offering the training.
Regional Office of Education #10 is offering the course in Oct., Nov. Dec. and January. She said the Oct. training date is split over two evenings.
Adam said they have made it easier for people seeking job opportunities with the school district.
“We have added job postings and applications to our district website,” Adam said. “Whether it’s a teacher, school bus driver or paraprofessional.”
She said they also personnel shortfalls in custodial staff and paraprofessionals.
“Like school bus drivers we need both full-time and sub custodians,” Adam said.
Adam said like businesses and industries the school district is also experiencing a worker shortage.
“Every industry is seeing a shortage of employees,” Adam said. “Several entities are struggling to find employees and retain them.”
She said job posting and application for employment are available on the school district’s website at: altamontschools.org/job_opportunities
Meanwhile, the school board unanimously approved the fiscal year 2022 budget during its September meeting.
“For the most part we a pretty much in line with what we’ve done in the past,” Adam said about the budget. “We are working really hard to try and make it as balanced as possible and in the black as possible. Certainly, the addition of ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds being available has helped the district be able to be in a better position financially.”
Adam said built into the budget is the purchase of a school bus. She said the district is working with Central States Bus Sales of Fenton, Missouri. During this month’s board of education meeting there was a discussion about the district’s school bus fleet.
“We are working with them to develop a plan to put a system in place for keeping our fleet up-to-date in a more timely fashion,” Adam said. “We are planning to purchase used buses due the high cost of a new school bus. It takes close to $100,000 for one bus and we plan to purchase pre-owned buses through their company.”
The board approved a FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) request made by SteepSteel LLC as part of the consent agenda. The company was asking the school board for any active leases and licenses the district had for cell towers, roof top antennas and and other wireless installations on any property owned or managed by the school district.
In a 7-0 vote approved a PRESS (Policy Reference Education Subscription Service) policy review second reading. The policy is established by the Illinois Association of School Boards. The board approved a intergovernmental agreement with Mound Township for snow removal on parking lots and an annual agreement with OKAW Area Vocational Center of Vandalia offering vocational classes for Altamont Community High School students.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved a short unpaid leave request for Leigh Ann Stuckemeyer.
• Accepted the resignation of Altamont Community High School English teacher and extra-curricular sponsor Leigh Ann Stuckemeyer.
• Accepted the resignation of Sixth Grade Teacher Kasey Sanders.
• Approved the employment of Katie Lurkins as junior high girls basketball coach.
• Approved the employment of Jenifer Aldrich as yearbook sponsor.
• Approved the employment of Larry Blevins as seventh grade basketball coach.
• Approved the employment of Hope Bueker as assistant ACHS girls basketball coach.
• Approved the employment of Patricia Niehaus as high school paraprofessional.
• Approved a consideration of leave for bus driver Samantha Goers.
• Approved a retirement request from Mike Delaney.
• Approved the resignation of paraprofessional Laurie Graves.
• Approved the resignation of paraprofessional Berly DeSedas.
• Approved the resignation of custodian Nina Fletcher.
• Approved Hope Bueker as volunteer junior high girls basketball coach.
• Approved Caroline Harder as volunteer junior high girls basketball coach.
• Approved Chris Guse as volunteer girls basketball coach.
• Approved Workman’s Compensation to be bid out for calendar year 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.