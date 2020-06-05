The Altamont Unit 10 Board of Education is moving its monthly meeting set for Monday, June 8 from the traditional location at the district office to the Altamont Grade School cafeteria to allow more room for social distancing. The Grade School is located at 407 South Edwards Street.
Those attending should use the grade school main entrance to access the cafeteria.
A statement on the June board agenda said. “We will continue to follow the guidance of the Illinois Department of Public Health, CDC and the Effingham County Health Department.”
Superintendent Steven Mayerhofer said Effingham County Health Department approved the alternate meeting location.
Individuals not wanting to attend the meeting are asked to email questions or concerns to smayerho@altamontschools.org by 3 p.m. on June 8. An administrator in attendance at the meeting will read emailed questions and concerns during public comments.
Topics of discussion this month include Junior High HVAC system, contract negotiations and high school master schedule.
