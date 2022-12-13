ALTAMONT — Altamont school board approved a course change Monday and learned of a grant for a virtual technology that may further engage students in course materials in the future.
The board approved a change to the district’s course catalog based on a recommendation by the district’s curriculum committee. The committee is comprised of several groups tasked with researching and recommending what they deem to be the best course materials for their group’s subject.
“Each group was responsible for researching the best materials out there,” said Superintendent Casey Adam.
The change allows agricultural science to be counted as a science credit.
High school Principal Peggy Bueker said the district’s basic agricultural science course will remain mostly the same, but minor changes will be made to the curriculum to ensure that the course meets all the standards of a science credit.
Adam said the group is still working on putting materials together, but she hopes the committee will be ready with other recommendations sometime in February.
During the meeting, Adam told board members the district recently received a grant from Walmart for a new virtual reality headset. Adam and board members believe the VR headsets will increase student engagement with course materials.
“It’s great for virtual field trips and simulations of many kinds,” Adam said.
Adam said this could include virtual trips to places like the Louvre, in which students could learn from the comfort of the classroom.
“We’re hoping to get more of these small grants to be able to start to build and have a class set, and they could be checked out and used by teachers,” she said.
Board member Martin Reyes said it might be a good idea to introduce students to the technology now.
“That’s probably going to be the future,” Reyes said.
In other business, Adam said the district has ordered nine LED stop arms for the district’s more commonly used buses in an effort to protect students from passing vehicles.
Adam said the new stop arms are intended to increase the visibility of the sign and the safety of students by reducing the likelihood of a vehicle driving past the stop arm.
In other matters, the board:
- Approved the tax levy following a truth-in-taxation hearing. The levy is based on a 7% increase in the Equalized Assessed Valuation of property within the district. “We’re looking at levying for $3,488,100, which is a 5.95% increase over the previous year,” said Adam. Potential future construction costs were one of the factors considered when requesting the levy, Adam said, noting prices for just about everything have gone up recently.
- Heard schools are preparing for their winter concerts. The kindergarten concert will take place Wednesday, Dec. 14, in the Altamont Grade School gymnasium. Altamont Community High School’s winter concert will take place at the high school’s gymnasium on Monday, Dec. 19, and Altamont Grade School students will perform their concert the following day in the same gym at the high school.
- Accepted the resignation of Ross Cornett as co-technology director.
- Accepted the resignations of paraprofessional Mackenzie Florida and custodian Keith Evans.
- Approved the employment of Corbin Schwabble as a health/physical education teacher at the high school.
- Approved the employment of Deena Love as a paraprofessional at Altamont Grade School.
- Discussed and read through potential policy changes for the district. No action was taken.
