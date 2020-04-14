ALTAMONT — The Altamont Unit 10 school board voted 6-1 this week to keep registration fees for the 2020-21 school year the same as this year.
Monday’s board meeting was held through live video streaming because of the COVID-19 pandemic; thought to be the district’s first live stream of a board of education meeting.
Board President Shelly Kuhns told members that a couple of years ago the district investigated class fees and tried to align them with what was actually spent providing certain extras for classes.
“We wanted to know what we were spending for extras, such as lab materials and tools, and adjust the fees,” Kuhns said. “Not that we want them to pay for the entire class, but that we wanted to help offset some of the costs.”
Kuhns told board members the district was not asking for an increase but wanted to keep the fees exactly the same as this year. Alan Shumaker was the only board member to vote against keeping the current registration fees next school year.
In other board discussions, Kuhns said she would like to see the 2020-21 school year calendar finished and available for approval at the next board meeting in May. The board also discussed contract negotiations that were put on hold when the schools were closed due to the pandemic.
“I assume they were postponed indefinitely,” Kuhns said. “It is my understanding the non-certified personnel are having trouble meeting with their representation.”
Kuhns said that before meeting with representatives from the board, the non-certified personnel wanted to meet with their representation.
“I would like to extend an invitation to meet with either association at any point even while school is out,” Kuhns said. “We could do it remotely or we could do it with up to 10 people or as few people in the room as possible to begin the conversation.”
She said the negotiations do not have to wait for the reopening of the school and if someone wants to reach out to the board they will arrange a meeting.
A meeting of school board members from districts in Effingham County was put on hold due to COVID-19 and a discussion was made about a possible livestream meeting.
“It would really be nice to know how everyone else handled the situation different than how we handled it,” board member and Secretary Allan Kollmann said. “It would be a great opportunity to get in front of each other and see how things are working.”
“I think it would be a good idea if one or two from each board would get together through a remote meeting,” board member Darren Feldkamp said. “It would be a good idea in my opinion.”
Kuhns called on board member Kerry Wolff to organize a countywide meeting of the school districts.
“I think there would be value with us touching base as a group,” Kuhns said.
In other action, the board:
• Approved the renewal of a two-year Illinois Elementary School Association agreement with Altamont Interparish Lutheran School for Junior High Girls basketball.
• Approved the employment of Doug Culver as crossing guard.
• Approved an early graduation request by Reagan Walker.
• Approved an early graduation request by Mason Cielak.
• Accepted the resignation of dance coach Laura Smith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.