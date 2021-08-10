The Altamont Unit 10 school board on Monday delayed a decision on wearing masks in school until Aug. 16 – the day before classes are scheduled to begin.
Superintendent Casey Adam told board members the consequences if they defy the state's mask mandate. Among them: loss of school recognition by the State of Illinois, students wouldn't be able to participate in IHSA sports, and loss of state funding to the tune of $3 million.
“I'm not 100 percent sure any one of us want to risk the district's financial well being to do this, and I'm going to feel like a hypocrite voting for this because I'm the number one person that won't wear a mask and if I vote for it, I'll have to,” said Board President Dale Laue.
“There is a part of me that would prefer to have a special meeting a few days down the road, watching what else develops in the state over the next five days, because things are changing so rapidly,” said Board Member Kerry Wolff.
“In my perspective, I've made my mind up and my vote is going to be the same tonight as it's going to be on Monday,” said Board Member Dane Milleville, who opposes wearing masks.
