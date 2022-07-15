A recent proposal suggests a tuition waiver could be just what the Altamont Unit 10 school district needs to attract more students while simultaneously easing the financial burden on low-income students and their families.
The Unit 10 school board this week discussed the district’s budget, which led members to consider petitioning the state for a tuition waiver. Board Chairman Dale Laue and Superintendent Casey Adam brought forth the idea after some members expressed concerns regarding fees for low-income students, both current and new.
Adding new students to the district will create the need for a larger budget to account for new staff members and an increased demand for school supplies. The district’s fixed costs will remain the same at approximately $1,100 per student, but additional consumable materials like chrome books, textbooks and paper supplies will need to be accounted for in the coming school years’ budgets.
If the state approves the use of tuition waivers in Altamont, the addition of new students would increase the district’s budget rather than further straining it. More students mean more money. For each new student that attends the school, the state government would reimburse the Altamont school district with $5,000.
Many on the board see this source of funding as a potential opportunity to hire more qualified teachers to compensate for an increase in the district’s student population.
“Because of the teacher shortage, it’s a move that a lot of districts have made in an attempt to recruit and retain new teachers,” Adam said.
Laue also emphasized the district’s need for new staff, saying, “The end game of this is to get qualified staff.”
Adam is confident the board’s request for tuition waivers will be approved by the state, and cited numerous other school districts in Illinois that have done the same and been approved. Included in this list are Mulberry Grove, Taylorville, Beecher City, and more.
When asked if these districts had any negative experiences since they’ve been approved, Adam said, “None, whatsoever.”
The board is trying to “get the ball rolling,” on the waivers, so they will be able to obtain a waiver for the 2023 school year, Laue said. In order to be approved, the district must first send a written application to the Illinois state legislature, where it would be considered before moving to the legislative floor for approval. If approved by the legislature, the Altamont school district will receive government funding for five years, until the waiver expires and must be renewed pending a reevaluation of the district.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved all new school personnel, including a new special education teacher.
• Announced attendance at Altamont youth athletic camps rose this summer. Approximately 120 students attended basketball camp, and around 50 attended the district’s soccer camp.
• Announced all but one Altamont High School senior completed all necessary credits for graduation.
• Announced the resignations of teacher Tara Beard, teacher and junior high volleyball coach Mildred Cowger, and 5th/6th grade basketball coach Ryan Heiden.
• Announced Registration for Altamont schools began July 12 and runs through July 18.
• Announced the City of Altamont is still working to solve high school’s drainage problem. A power outage was corrected at the school, but two feet of water made its way into the school. The flooding occurred when a secondary sump pump failed after the first was overwhelmed.
• Announced the employment of elementary teacher Chloe Larimore, special education teacher Cassidy Lowry, and K-8 PE teacher Trenton Kull.
• Announced the addition of two volunteer junior high baseball coaches, Cody Pike and Ken Burgeois.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.