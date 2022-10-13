ALTAMONT — The Altamont Unit 10 school board is considering adding a business teacher to the high school’s staff as part of recent efforts to modify and update its curriculum to best prepare students for the future.
The board met Monday and discussed recommendations made by the district’s curriculum committee during Superintendent Casey Adam’s report to the board.
“We’ve talked in the past about the benefit our students would have if we were to add a business teacher at the high school level,” Adam said. “Also with the group, we reviewed the status of our text book list.”
The committee has suggested replacing a number of the district’s textbooks, some of which are out-of-date. The committee’s list of textbooks included English and social studies textbooks that date back to the late 1980s.
Board member Alan Kollmann asked Adam why the district hasn’t already updated the course materials mentioned by the committee.
Adam explained that updating the curriculum will take some time and further consultation with educators.
“We can’t do it all at once,” she said. “We also wanted to wait for the new English teacher to come on so that she had a voice in the process.”
Adam said the plan for a new business teacher would involve a cooperative education program that would include local businesses.
“Cooperative education is where students, the school, and whoever that business teacher would partner up with local businesses, and those students would leave school early and take the course,” she said.
According to Adam, the committee came up with their curriculum modifications to ensure the district’s students are “competitive with their peers at the university level or whatever post graduation plans they have.”
“Many, many, many districts have it. It’s becoming very rare that districts don’t have it,” Adam said.
Board member Martin Reyes asked if the committee’s proposed modifications would include combining business courses with computer education courses.
Adam reassured Reyes that merging the two is indeed the goal of the curriculum committee. She used the example of learning to use software like Microsoft Word, which students will likely use in college and beyond.
“We talked about the value of our students understanding more than just Google, because the business world uses Microsoft Word,” she said.
If their plans are approved, the committee hopes to have a new curriculum ready for the spring of the 2023-24 school year.
No action was taken on the committee’s proposed curriculum modifications, but the board plans to vote on the matter at its next regular meeting, scheduled for Nov. 14.
In other matters, the board:
• Heard a presentation from Altamont Grade School and High School band members as well as Director Sara Berg. They discussed upcoming performances and reflected on their recent performance at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The “Ghostbusters” theme for this year’s marching band was also announced during the presentation.
• Approved expenses for Adam to attend the American Association of School Administrators National Conference.
• Approved increasing the pay for athletic officials. In previous meetings, the board discussed the need to better attract officials to the district.
• Approved the start of the bidding process for a new mower for the district’s grounds.
• Accepted the resignation of Altamont High School teacher Jeff Walton and JV Girls Volleyball coach Hope Bueker.
• Approved the replacement of Building Leadership Team member Walton with Neil Winter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.