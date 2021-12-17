Members of the Altamont Unit 10 school board this week passed their 2021 tax levy at 6%.
In October, Superintendent Casey Adam announced that since the board established a tax levy over 5 percent it would be necessary to hold a Truth In Taxation public hearing. The hearing took place 15 minutes prior to the regular meeting Monday night.
Adam said during the Truth in Taxation meeting Monday explained that one reason the school board was requesting a tax levy over 5%. She said the levy won’t be officially set until spring.
“There are several properties scheduled to come out of the enterprise zone over time,” Adam said.
She said any improvements to property made while in the enterprise zone are taxed after the property comes out of the zone. She said the school board wants to capture more of the extra tax revenue generated by higher assessed property values after the enterprise zone expires. She said once the levy is filed it cannot be increased.
School Board President Dale Laue asked audience members if there were any questions about the taxation and no audience members responded.
Board members voted unanimously during their regular meeting to approve the 6% levy. The board has not gone over the 5% levy the past two years.
Meanwhile, Jerry Tkachuk, Altamont Community High School principal, gave his last principal’s report Monday night during during the regular monthly board meeting. Tkachuk is retiring at the end of the year. Peggy Bueker begins as principal starting Jan. 1.
Jeff Fritchtnitch, a former superintendent of Altamont schools who worked with Tkachuk before taking another position in 2008, recognized Tkachuk during public comments.
“First and foremost, he always put students first,” Fritchtnitch said. “Jerry has done some things for kids that most people don’t realize. I know he’s given money out of his pocket to make sure they had lunch or dinner.”
He said since Tkachuk’s tenure Altamont Community High School has been recognized by the state and nationally as one of the top high schools.
“I think that is reflected in your high school office through some memorabilia,” Fritchtnitch said. “Your losing a good man that always puts students first. Jerry, it’s been a pleasure for me and now I look forward to the time we’ll get to spend as retired school administrators. Congratulations.”
Meanwhile, the board welcomed a new member to the board. The board agreed unanimously to appoint Terri Beal to the board. Beal is replacing Alan Shumaker, who resigned from his seat in October.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved the resignation of Kyle Stuemke, volunteer baseball coach; Mindie McManaway, head volleyball coach; Jeremy Mulvaney, custodian, and Kaitlyn Uptmor, Altamont Grade School paraprofessional.
• Approved the hire of Morgan Hall, scholastic bowl coach; student Laney Tedrick, evening custodial work, and student Madison Splechter, evening custodial work.
• Approved a resolution to adopt the TRS (Teacher’s Retirement System) supplemental Savings Plan as an option for active TRS members. If an employee doesn’t want to participate they can opt out of the plan.
• Approved a workman’s compensation insurance bid from the carrier Employers to take effect Jan. 1, 2022. Altamont Unit 10 Superintendent Casey Adam said they received five bids and with consultation from Bushue Human Resources recommends Employers as the most fiscally responsible option. Adam said the Employers is offering a discounted rate for the first year, however if there are several claims the insurance premium could go up. She said to renew with the current carrier it would cost over $67,000 a year and changing to Employers as a carrier would cost just over $20,000 for the first year.
The next scheduled Altamont board of education meeting is Jan. 10 at 7 p.m.
