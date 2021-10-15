In routine business during a recent meeting, the Altamont Unit 10 school board took the following actions:
• Approved the purchase of a 2017 used 71 passenger conventional school bus from Central Bus Sales of Fenton, Missouri for the amount of $56,900. The bus will replace a 2006 Blue Bird 71 passenger conventional school bus that will be advertised for bids.
• Approved the posting of the annual district salary and compensation report to the school district website.
• Approved the appointment of Board Vice President Kerry Wolf as delegate to the annual Triple I (Illinois Association of School Boards, Illinois Association of School Administrators and Illinois Association of School Business Officials) joint conference to be held in Chicago this November.
• Approved the attendance and expense coverage for the joint Triple I (IASB, IASA and IASBO) conference to be held in Chicago this Nov. for Superintendent of Schools Casey Adam, Altamont School Board President Dale Laue, Board Vice President Kerry Wolff and Board Member Martin Reyes.
• Approval to seek bids to update student electronic devices. (Currently using Chromebook laptop computers.)
• Approved a Family and Medical Leave Act leave request for employee 461.
• Accepted the resignation of board of education member Alan Shumaker and post vacancy announcement.
• Approved the paraprofessional hire of Destiny Wimberley.
• Accepted the resignation of Sadie Bueker as seventh grade girls basketball coach.
• Approved extra-curricular volunteer JoAnna Schultz to assist with junior high and high school girls basketball programs.
• Approved the extra-curricular employment of Johanna Hooks as girls basketball coach.
• Approved the resignation of certified teacher employee Industrial Arts Teacher Logan Hill to take effect at the end of next school year.
• Approved the certified teach employment of Tessa Philpot as Altamont Community High School English teacher to begin in Jan. of 2022.
