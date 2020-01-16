ALTAMONT — Altamont Unit 10 schools will be represented next month at the 2020 Every Student Succeeds Act statewide conference in Chicago, Superintendent Steven Mayerhofer told school board members this week.
Mayerhofer said Altamont was invited to make a presentation about the Professional Learning Organization (PLO) model that was implemented in the district at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year. Representing Altamont is Mayerhofer, Peggy Bueker and Megan Cole, along with Dr. Patrick Rice of Mount Vernon.
“I am so proud of our school for being asked to do this statewide conference,” School Board President Shelly Kuhns said. “And this reinforces what we are doing here.”
Meanwhile, the board learned about the VOLO Active Shooter Awareness Program during a presentation by VOLO company representative Jeff Getz via Zoom teleconference.
Getz explained to the board and visitors how the Active Shooter Awareness Program (ASAP) emergency alert program operates. The package he was presenting was a mass communications software package that features an active shooter alert system.
The board watched an informational video and a slideshow highlighting the many features of the computer program specifically designed for schools and universities. The program serves as an informational source if an active shooter situation should occur while at the same time not infringing on the privacy of anyone using the application.
“VOLO has been around since 2007. We originally developed this product for natural disasters like hurricanes, fires and tornadoes,” Getz said. “We developed an application to send out messages as basically a reverse 911 technology.”
Each faculty member is given a panic button on a cellphone application that can detect where that faculty member is located in a building appearing on a digital map of the school when activated.
Messages are sent out immediately and simultaneously notifying all faculty, administration, staff, school security and local law enforcement of the location via real-time GPS tracking to inform everyone where a developing situation is taking place.
“This will notify in just about any way you can send a message,” Getz said. “One would be voice call, text message, push notification, desktop pop-up alert as well as email at the same time.”
The video emphasized faculty member tracking is only available on the school grounds and once the faculty member exits the perimeter of the school the device stops tracking. The application works on smartphones, computers and laptops.
Board members requested the demonstration for informational purposes and to see if the system would work for the Altamont school system. The board plans to discuss VOLO at a later date.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved a resolution to cancel its regularly scheduled Feb. 10 meeting due to absences of board President Shelly Kuhns, who is scheduled to be out of town, and Mayerhofer, who will be at the Chicago conference.
• Approved the purchase of two 2019 Dodge Grand Caravans for less than $20,500 each from A&H Implement Company and selling three vans reducing the number of vans in the fleet from 11 to 10.
• The board authorized the superintendent to start the process of bidding for food services.
• Accepted the resignation of Chipman Schmidt as Technology Support Specialist.
• Approved a contract change with QNS Quality Network Solutions through the end of the school year.
• Accepted the resignation of Carol Hanna as girls track coach with appreciation for several years of service.
• Approved to apply for a School Maintenance 50/50 matching grant from the State of Illinois. If the state approves the matching grant, the district would receive a cap of $50,000 earmarked for improvement of facilities.
• Approved the updated Title I plan for the grade school.
• Approved the addition of a finite math course to the high school curriculum.
• Approved hiring Donald Reed as bus driver pending an appropriate background check.
• Approved Clint Reardon as volunteer assistant Junior High Track Coach.
• Approved a 2.5 percent pay increase for administrators.
