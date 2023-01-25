Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this morning but skies will remain cloudy this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 25F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.