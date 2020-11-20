The Altamont City Council is scheduled to vote Monday whether to increase monthly water rates by $9.75 per user, starting Jan. 1.
The vote on the increase during the Nov. 23 meeting, which starts at 6 p.m., is to establish a captial infrastructure fee that would offset the cost of pre-engineering, engineering and any unexpected expenses for a proposed multi-phase water main replacement project.
The measure will also create a fund for unexpected expenses the project might generate.
Monday’s agenda also includes an announcement about the estimated tax levy, whether to improve a south lift station for $377,970 and hire Curry and Associates Engineering for $67,000 to design the improvements.
The council will also decide on a request to conduct a 5K run to be held Dec. 19.
