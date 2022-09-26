An Altamont teen was seriously injured in an accident in Effingham County on Sept. 21.
The Effingham County Sheriff's Office reported Elizabeth R. Tappendorf, 18, was driving a red 2006 Chevrolet Impala south on 300th Street when she lost control of the vehicle after it went partially off the roadway to the right. She maneuvered it back onto the roadway to the right. The vehicle went through a ditch, overturned, and came to rest in a soybean field. The accident occurred 350 feet south of 700th Avenue in Mound Township at 7:45 a.m.
Tappendorf was transported to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital with incapacitating injuries.
