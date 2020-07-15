ALTAMONT — The Altamont City Council has agreed to spend $40,186.90 to rehabilitate 20 city manholes.
Advanced Rehabilitation Technology was the lowest bidder for the project. Spectra Tech was the only other bidder for the project with a bid of $45,556.00.
Gary Mock, representing Advanced Rehabilitation Technology of Bryan, Ohio, attended Monday's meeting to answer any council questions.
“We have been in business specializing in manhole rehabilitation for the 13 years,” Mock said. “We line somewhere between 1,700 and 2,200 manholes a year.”
He said most of the their customers are municipal customers in Ohio, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.
Mock explained to the council the process they use to line manholes is a multilayer system.
Mock said in a phone interview after the meeting, a sewer manhole is rehabilitated by cleaning, then lining the manhole shaft with a special polyurea material to extend the life of a manhole.
He said one of two main reasons for lining a manhole is infiltration of water. Mock said ground water leaks into a manhole and runs to the waste water treatment plant.
“Then you're paying to treat groundwater, and so to eliminate that expense, along with wear and tear on the system, you line the manhole,” Mock said.
He said there was a second reason to line a manhole shaft.
“Due to hydrogen sulfide gases in the sewer system, it eats away at the manholes,” Mock said.
Mock said if a manhole fails it is expensive and inconvenient to dig up the street to fix the problem.
“You can eliminate those future costs by lining the manhole to protect it from corrosion,” Mock said.
Mock said most of the manholes to be lined in Altamont were brick.
“I feel what we have offered meets the specifications and has a 10-year warranty,” Mock said.
“What kind of timeline would it take you to do something like this?” Mayor Jason Rippetoe asked during the meeting Monday.
“You're only looking at about two weeks worth of work or seven or eight working days,” Mock said. “We use about a 40-foot-long box truck and it's really not inconvenient to traffic.”
Altamont City Commissioner Todd Slingerland said even though the bid was higher he thought they should accept the bid by Spectra Tech since they had rehabilitated manholes around the city in past years.
“I appreciate you coming out,” Slingerland said to Mock. “However, Terry (Terry Hahn, Sewer Department Supervisor) has made a request that we stay with Spectra Tech since they have done quite a few in town. Terry said Spectra has done 40 to 60 holes already and did extremely well.”
Mock asked the council what was the reason for choosing the higher bid over his lower bid.
“We used to be a Spectra Shield installer, which is the product they use,” Mock said. “We left that group about three years ago, which allowed us to compete with Spectra Tech in the Indiana area and that caused them some grief and I am just curious if that was the reason behind your decision.”
“No, not that I'm aware of,” Slingerland said. “Don't get me wrong. I'm just one voice here. If you don't get the bid, I would like to test you out on something.”
Slingerland then commented on the brochure Advanced Rehabilitation Technology gave to council members saying the photos on the brochure looked great.
“The proof is in the pudding,” Mock said.
“Right now we've had pudding made by Spectra Tech and that's who we comfortable with,” Slingerland said. “So my recommendation is that we use Spectra Tech.”
Commissioner Michael Walker then asked Mock what the difference was in the service Advanced would provide versus Spectra.
“I can tell you from formerly installing that material that there are some differences,” Mock said. “The material we use has higher physical properties.”
“In my opinion, if they (Advanced Rehabilitation Technology) do offer a 10-year warranty and they stand behind their work, we should definitely use the savings to our advantage. That's how I feel on it,” City Commissioner Tayler Polk said. “I understand Spectra Tech sounded like a good company to work with and I could understand going with a local company if they were a few dollars higher, but this is a different case in this situation.”
“I recommend we used Advanced Rehabilitation Technology this year and hopefully we can build the same kind of relationships,” Polk said.
The council voted unanimously to accept the Advances Rehabilitation Technology bid for $40,186.90 at a cost of $247 per foot. Each of the 20 manholes are 48 inches in diameter with a total of approximately 162.7 vertical feet.
In other council action, the council approved a motion to allow one-way traffic on North Second Street on the west side of the triangle in downtown Altamont Saturday, July 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a drive-thru pork burger sale as a fundraiser for Grobengieser-Fischer American Legion Post 512. The council also approved the purchase of a pickup truck for the street department not to exceed $15,000.
The council also presented their fiscal year ending 2021 appropriation summary. The 2021 appropriation shows an appropriation of $7,284,459.
Altamont City Clerk and Treasurer Sarah Stephen told the council work started Tuesday on resurfacing Carriage Lane — the road that runs between Carriage House Event Center and Jack Flash. She said she did not know how long it would take to complete the project.
