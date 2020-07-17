ALTAMONT – Altamont Unit 10 school board members this week continued their discussion on opening school this fall, focusing on safety in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Steven Mayerhofer presented Altamont’s back to the classroom draft of guidelines. He said the guidelines created was a collaborative effort between a the district leadership team consisting of teachers, administrators and parents in cooperation with the Regional Education Office #3 in Vandalia.
“The safety of our students and staff is paramount to this situation,” Mayerhofer said.
Mayerhofer said there were two options for school day times that needed to be voted on by the board Monday. The first school day option was 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. school day option.
“I’m concerned about the loss of one hour of instruction time per day,” School Board Member Alan Shumaker said. “That scares the heck out of me to put it mildly.”
“We can’t have the teachers teach all day to the in-person students and in their evening teach their remote lessons,” School Board President Shelly Kuhns said. “In short of hiring more teachers, how do we meet the needs of two populations, the in-person population and remote population with teachers meeting those needs.”
Mayerhofer said teachers are going to have to have more time to create both in-person and remote learning plans.
“One of the things I want to stress, this thing has changed, continues to change and it will change more. That is the one thing I’ll promise you between now and the start of school,” Mayerhofer said. “So, please be aware of that. I will promise you. It will change again.”
The board approved a 8:30 a.m. start time and 2 p.m. dismissal for school days the first semester of the 2020-21 school year.
In another board discussion, Altamont Grade School Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Kris Biggs said he received in an email from Illinois Elementary School Association that starting the 2020-21 school year IESA is planning to enforce ejection penalties for school sports events.
Biggs warned the new IESA ejection policy came by email and policy could change before the IESA issues their annual handbook, however Biggs looked to the school board about how fines should be handled.
“If a student was ejected from a baseball game and then a basketball game, the basketball game would count as a second ejection,” Biggs said. “It doesn’t have to be in the same sport.”
School Board President Shelly Kuhns said she wanted to make sure the responsibility for paying the fine or penalty is passed down to the coaches, players and fans that were ejected.
“If the district wants to just pick up the tab, I’m fine with that too,” Biggs said. “I just want some guidance on this.”
“All it says is they (fans, coaches and players) are not allowed to come back until they have made a payment or taken a course,” Biggs said.
During closed session the board discussed the issue and voted to add the new ejection penalties to the grade school handbook.
The IESA school contest rejection policy is broken down into three working parts – penalties for fans, students and coaches. The board voted to add the IESA ejection penalties to the grade school handbook along with language requiring coaches and players to pay their own fines.
A fan rejected from a game is required to watch the National Federation of State High Schools Assocications (NFHS) sportsmanship course. After completion of the course, the school is required to send a copy of the course completion certificate to the IESA office before that fan would be able to attend another IESA sports contest.
Players who are ejected from a game for the first time are required to serve a two-game suspension and must complete the NFHS sportsmanship course. The student’s course certification is required to be sent by the school to the IESA before he or she is able to participate in another IESA sports contest. On a second ejection, the player serves a 5-game suspension with a fine of $100 to be paid by the player.
Coaches ejected for the first time are to serve an automatic two-game suspension, must complete the NFHS sportsmanship course and levied a $100 fine to be paid by the coach. The school is required to send a sportsmanship course certificate of completion to the IESA office before being able to coach an IESA sports contest again. For a second coach ejection, a coach would serve a five-game suspension and fined $250 to be payed by the coach.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved awarded Merz Heating and Air Conditioning of Effingham in the amount of $20,433 to repair the junior high school HVAC system.
• Approved Justin Miller as financial consultant with pay as services are needed.
• Approved an amendment to add Nov. 3 as a holiday to the 2020-21 school calendar.
• Approved food service outsourcing contract to lowest bidder OPAA for the 2020-21 school year.
• Approved the appointment of new school board member Terry Harris to fill a board vacancy left by Ross Cornett who resigned to become co-technology coordinator for the district.
• Approved an amendment to days/leave benefit of the contract for the new co-technology coordinator to match the contract of the of the existing co-technology coordinator.
• Approved the resignation of Shelby Niehaus as extra curricular Yearbook sponsor.
• Approval to authorize Superintendent of Schools Steven Mayerhofer to prepare the fiscal year 2021 budget.
• Approved an school start time of 7:30 a.m. that also shortens the school day with dismissal at 2:00 p.m. for the first semester of the 2020-21 school year.
• Approved phase 1 of the CARES act spending plan for purchase of 3 electrostatic spray guns, backpacks and a disinfectant bucket for each classroom.
• Approved the resignation of Dena Beccue junior high and fifth/sixth grade cheerleading extra curricular coach/sponsor.
• Approved the employment of Holly Glen as extra curricular junior high cheerleading coach/sponsor.
• Approved Aurda Fleeharty as volunteer extra curricular junior high cheerleading coach/sponsor.
• Approved the resignation of Linda Hanner serving as non-certified staff teacher’s aide.
• Approved the employment of Suzanne Jackson as non-certified staff teacher’s aide.
