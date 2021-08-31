ALTAMONT — The Altamont community is reaching a milestone this year and they want everyone to come help celebrate.
“We really want everyone to come out and have a good time,” Altamont Sesquicentennial Committee member Amy Rippetoe said. “We are looking forward to a great, great weekend.”
Altamont's Sesquicentennial Celebration kicks off Thursday evening and continues through Saturday night, Sept. 5.
Rippetoe said there are plenty of activities for the whole family this weekend. Five bands will be appearing at the sesquicentennial celebration, including Backroad Boogie, Mustang Sally, Josh Holland Band, Surviving Members and Superbad.
An exhibit hall with memorabilia from long-time Altamont families is set up in the old State Farm Insurance building on Main Street in downtown and available for tours during the four-day sesquicentennial celebration.
Thursday, Sept. 2
The celebration kicks off on Thursday evening in downtown Altamont at the triangle with an opening ceremony starting at 6 p.m. There is a crowning of the Sesquicentennial King and Queen followed by naming the Couple of the Decade, performances by the Altamont Junior High School Cheer team, Altamont Community High School cheer and dance teams, an ice cream social, naming of Altamont's oldest citizen, and placement of a time capsule. Food is available for purchase Thursday evening: pork burgers and hot dogs prepared by the Altamont Masonic Lodge.
Friday, Sept. 3
Friday activities are from 5 p.m. to midnight at Schmidt Park behind the El Rancherito Restaurant along Illinois Route 128. A beer garden, food trucks and concessions stands open at 5 p.m. A pie-eating contest starts at 5 p.m. and the Mr. Altamont Pageant starts at 6 p.m. The band Backroad Boogie starts at 8 p.m. and plays until midnight.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Check-in Saturday for the “Retro Run” 5K walk/run along with a kids one mile fun run begins at 7 a.m. at Altamont Community High School. All participants are encouraged to wear their vintage “Altamont” sports gear. Judging for the best vintage attire starts at 8 a.m. followed by 5K run/walk action. Entry fee on the day of the race is $20. Proceeds from the race benefits the Altamont Community High School Cross Country team.
Parade lineup starts at 9 a.m. at the Altamont Community High School front parking lot. The theme for the parade is “Altamont Thru the Years.” The Altamont Sesquicentennial Celebration Parade starts at 10 a.m. from ACHS parking lot at Ewing Street and East Division street and travels west on East Division to Main Street. The parade then turns north on Main Street through downtown Altamont ending at the intersection of Main Street and Jackson Avenue.
An auto, truck and tractor show starts near the triangle after the parade. Registration for the car show begins at 10 a.m. An award will be given for the “Best of Show” for each division auto, truck and tractor. A pedal tractor pull starts at noon and a cake walk will be held from noon to 1 p.m.
A recliner race starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Recliners are required to have a minimum of three wheels, a minimum of three people on a team, no motors, and the recliner must be able to navigate an obstacle course.
Food available for purchase at the triangle is butterfly pork chops prepared by the Altamont Masonic Lodge.
The celebration continues Saturday evening at Schmidt Park. The beer garden, food trucks and concession stands open at 5 p.m. A mechanical bull is available to ride for adults while inflatables are available for the kids from 5 to 9 p.m. Mustang Sally will perform from 5 to 8 p.m., followed by the Josh Holland Band from 9 p.m. to midnight.
Sunday, Sept. 5
The last day of the celebration is Sunday with a community church service scheduled to start at 9:15 a.m. at Schmidt Park. Breakfast is available for purchase at the Gieseking-Schwerdtfeger VFW Post 7676, 302 West Cumberland Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The celebration continues Sunday afternoon at Schmidt Park starting at noon with the opening of the beer garden, food trucks and concessions. Inflatables for the kids will be open from noon to 9 p.m.
A coed volleyball tournament starts at 1 p.m. in the park. Teams are limited to seven people per team with a minimum of two females per team. The entry fee is $10 per team member. The first-place team gets $100 and medals will be awarded. Proceeds from the volleyball tournament benefit the Altamont Schuetzenfest.
There will also be a Cornhole tournament in the park starting at 1 p.m. The entry fee is $20 per team. Medals will be awarded, as well as $100 for the first-place team. Awards also will be given for the best-dressed team and best team name.
A dunk tank opens at 2 p.m. for anyone wanting to see their favorite coach, teacher or principal soaked in water. The cost is $3 for one ball, three balls for $5 or the “auto-dunk” feature for $10. The tank is open until 5 p.m. All proceeds from the dunk tank will benefit the Altamont Dance Team.
Also scheduled for Sunday afternoon is mechanical bull riding, old-time games and a tug of war between 3 and 4 p.m., along with a beard and pigtail judging contest that starts at 4:30 p.m.
Closing out the Altamont Sesquicentennial Celebration are the bands Surviving Members performing from 5 to 8 p.m. and Superbad takes the stage from 9 p.m. to midnight.
All activities are subject to change. Alcohol beverage carry-ins are not allowed. Check the Altamont 150 Years Sesquicentennial Facebook page for any last-minute scheduling changes: facebook.com/Altamont-150-Years-Sesquicentennial-112581983895877.
Altamont Sesquicentennial Celebration Band Schedule
All bands to perform at Schmidt Park
Friday, Sept. 3
Backroad Boogie – 8 p.m. to Midnight
Saturday, Sept. 4
Mustang Sally – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Josh Holland Band – 9 p.m. to Midnight
Sunday, Sept. 5
Surviving Members – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Superbad – 9 p.m. to Midnight
