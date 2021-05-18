ALTAMONT — Mini golf and homemade ice cream are just a few things you can find Sunday at the Altamont Sesquicentennial Summer Kickoff.
The Summer Kickoff starts at 11 a.m. and lasts until 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 23, at Klitzing/Heritage Park with a barbecue cook-off. Visitors can taste and judge at $1 per taste. Also on hand are pork burger meals, homemade ice cream, face painting, inflatables and mini golf, as well as a pie and cake auction at 2 p.m.
A dunk tank will feature Altamont educators and coaches. Scheduled to appear are Altamont Grade School Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Kris Biggs, Altamont Community High School Head Baseball Coach Alan Whitt, Altamont Lutheran Interparish School Principal Robi Flach, Altamont Grade School teacher Amy Ruckman, Altamont Lutheran Interparish School teacher Brandon West, Altamont Grade School Physical Education teacher and Softball Coach Megan Burrus, Altamont Community High School Secretary Nikki Tedrick and a mystery guest.
Commemorative Altamont Sesquicentennial license plates are still available. The special license plates are $30 a set and display the official Altamont Sesquicentennial logo. The plates can be displayed on participating registered vehicles from Wednesday, July 7, through the end of the event on Sunday, Sept. 5. Those wishing to purchase a plate need to provide a copy of their vehicle registration card that is current through September 2021, drivers license number and preferred plate number if available. Checks should be made out to “Friends of Altamont.”
“We will have a set-up to sell them on Sunday. You will be able to apply for them or get some information,” said Amy Rippetoe, co-chair of the Altamont Sesquicentennial Committee.
All proceeds from the Summer Kickoff benefit the Altamont Sesquicentennial Celebration to be held Sept. 2-5 over Labor Day weekend.
Future sesquicentennial fundraising events include Glo Bingo on Friday, June 18, at the Effingham Event Center from 7 to 10 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. A few Glo Bingo game sponsorship opportunities are still available. A Jeep run will be held on Saturday, June 19.
Altamont Sesquicentennial sponsorship opportunities are available at four levels: Bronze, $100; Silver, $500; Gold, $1,000; and Platinum, $2,000 or more.
Following is a sneak peek of the Altamont Sesquicentennial on Labor Day weekend:
Musical Entertainment includes:
Backroad Boogie – Friday, Sept. 3, 8 p.m.-midnight
Mustang Sally – Saturday, Sept. 4, 5-8 p.m.
Josh Holland Band – Saturday, Sept. 4, 9 p.m.-midnight
The Surviving Members – Sunday, Sept. 5, 5-8 p.m.
Superbad – Sunday, Sept. 5, 9 p.m.-midnight
The Altamont Sesquicentennial Parade starts Saturday, Sept. 4, at 10 a.m.
Recliner races are scheduled for Saturday afternoon. The recliners should have a minimum of three wheels, no motors and a minimum of three people per team.
“They will be either pushed down the road or through an obstacle course. We haven’t decided yet,” Rippetoe said.
The Altamont Sesquicentennial Committee encourages residents to start growing their beards and hair for the Sesquicentennial Beard and Pigtail contest set for Sunday afternoon, Sept. 5. Categories for the competition include longest beard, most creative beard, fullest beard and longest pigtails.
For more information or updates about the Altamont Sesquicentennial Celebration visit the Facebook page: Altamont 150 Years Sesquicentennial.
Any person or business wanting to help sponsor the Altamont Sesquicentennial or to get more information about the special commemorative license plates call 618-780-0715.
