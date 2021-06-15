ALTAMONT — Two events this weekend will benefit the Altamont Sesquicentennial celebration.
Doors open Friday at the Effingham Event Center for Glo Bingo at 6 p.m. with bingo starting at 7. There will be over $1,000 in cash prizes.
The cost is $25 in advance or $30 at the door and includes six bingo cards for 10 games, a glow hat and dabber. Additional bingo cards can be purchased at $5 for six cards. There is an Early Bird game for $5 and Mid-bird game for $5. Participants must be 18 years old to play Glo Bingo.
Anyone wanting to purchase tickets before the event should contact Amy Rippetoe at 618-780-0715 or visit venmo.com/Altamont150years
On Saturday, the Altamont Sesquicentennial Committee is hosting a Jeep Run with registration starting at noon at Gieseking-Schwerdtfeger VFW Post 7676, 302 W Cumberland Rd. in Altamont. The Jeep drive rolls out at 1 p.m. with stops at The Brew Bank of Stewardson, The Midway Bar Grill and will end at Country Haven Event Center near Lake Sara. Cost for the event is $15 for each person participating in the event.
Rippetoe said Commemorative Altamont Sesquicentennial license plates will be available to order during both events.
“Deadline to order license plates is this weekend,” Amy Rippetoe said.
The special license plates are $30 a set and display the official Altamont Sesquicentennial logo. The plates can be displayed on participating registered vehicles from Wednesday, July 7, through the end of the event on Sunday, Sept. 5. Those wishing to purchase a plate need to provide a copy of their vehicle registration card that is current through September 2021, driver’s license number and preferred plate number, which is subject to availability. Checks should be made out to “Friends of Altamont.”
All proceeds from both events benefit the Altamont Sesquicentennial celebration to be held Sept. 2-5, over Labor Day weekend.
Altamont Sesquicentennial sponsorship opportunities are available at four levels: Bronze, $100; Silver, $500; Gold, $1,000; and Platinum, $2,000 or more.
For more information or updates about the Altamont Sesquicentennial Celebration visit the Facebook page: Altamont 150 Years Sesquicentennial.
Any person or business wanting to help sponsor the Altamont Sesquicentennial, or to get more information about the special commemorative license plates should call 618-780-0715.
