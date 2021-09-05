ALTAMONT — For the organizers of the Altamont Sesquicentennial Celebration, Saturday afternoon proved to be a literal cold splash of water in the face of their well-laid plans.
An afternoon shower forced some notable postponements, with a tractor pull scheduled for noon called off and recliner races slated to take place at the A&H Implement parking lot pushed back to Sunday. Many smaller events went off, with people searching for cover as the rains came and went.
All of this came after a morning of celebration and nostalgia, with a parade lining the streets of downtown with floats presented by companies like A&H, Kull Furniture Galleries, Power Up Plus, Schuetzenfest and Bethlehem Lutheran Church, which is older than the town itself.
However, there was a silver lining through the storms. Mayor Jason Rippetoe said attendance at the events remained strong even though rain washed away much of Saturday’s big afternoon events.
“We’ve had a great response,” Rippetoe said. “We still had a lot of people stick it out (Saturday) and celebrate Altamont turning 150.”
When the storms finally went away on Sunday, a beautiful day awaited guests at Schmidt Park as the final day commenced. Food trucks lined the streets as people of all ages enjoyed a day at the park, with games and activities running all day long without interruption.
Those who are athletically inclined could partake in volleyball or give their arms a warm-up with cornhole. The mischievous among them could dunk friend or foe in cold water inside a dunk tank. For those feeling a little bit nostalgic, there was tug-of-war and old-fashioned games like sack and three-legged races.
However, there was one event that piqued the community’s interest and showed their creativity and spirit: the recliner races, which allowed for people of all generations to come together and have some unpredictable fun, while also celebrating their hometown.
Five groups put together vehicles based upon a recliner, with a small group of two to eight people pushing someone in the chair twice across an obstacle course. The recliner team of Garrett Schultz, who was in the chair, Derick Budde, Wil Schultz and Colton Hardiek managed to wheel their way to victory, with an average time of 15.4 seconds through the course.
“I don’t think we were surprised by any means,” Hardiek said. “We came here knowing we were going to win. We had one of the best drivers in Effingham County.”
While the team represented the younger generation, 87-year-old Madonna Goeckner represented another. Goeckner, who has lived in Altamont for the greater part of 60 years, saw her family come out in support of their matriarch. Even though their ride through the course had its fair share of slip-ups, with one member of the family taking a fall in the final stretch of their second ride, Goeckner had fun, noting that her 12 children egged her into taking a spot in the race.
“With 12 kids, you just get talked into it,” Goeckner said.
While music, food and recliner races brought people out to the park, it was a sense of community and history that brought them together for the weekend. Both Rippetoe and his wife, Amy, who was co-chair of the committee that met for more than a year to plan this event, felt that the event had strong support from the town’s residents.
“The community support has been great,” Amy said. “I was thrilled with all of the sponsorships that we received (and) the turnout we’ve had. Everything’s been well-received.”
The mayor feels the weekend could prove to be an educational opportunity for those too young to understand the history of their hometown.
“I hope people learn a little bit of the history of Altamont, meet new people and come together and just have a good time,” Jason Rippetoe said.
