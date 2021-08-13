ALTAMONT – Higher enrollment figures for sixth grade prompted the Altamont Unit 10 school board to approve an advertisement for an additional elementary ed teacher.
“We went from 46 to 56 in that group over summer somehow. The numbers really surprised us at registration,” Altamont Grade School Principal Doug Hill said. “That’s a big group for two sections.”
“What is your comfort level with 28 students between the two sections,” Board Member Alan Kollmann asked Hill during a meeting this week.
“That’s a lot,” Hills said. “As for me, and as I’ve said before I always would love to have more teachers, but I can’t decide that.”
Board Member Alan Shumaker asked Hill if the sixth grade class changed classes.
“They stay in their home room and teachers switch classes,” Hill said.
Hill said they could make due with two sections but it wouldn’t be easy.
“After the last year and a half, can we make it work, yes we can. But, would it be ideal? No, it’s going to take a lot of work,” He said.
“I think we should move ahead and start posting for another one. I don’t think there is any reason to wait when right now we may be able to find someone,” Board Member Martin Reyes said.
“I believe posting sooner that later would be more beneficial if that is the direction you are leaning,” Superintendent of Schools Casey Adam said.
Board members voted unanimously to advertise for an additional elementary education school teacher.
Altamont schools is getting a new phone system to be paid for by ESSER (Elementary and Secondary Education School Emergency Relief) II Funds.
“Our phone are very, very dated,” Superintendent of Schools Casey Adam said. “We need to be able to rely on our phone system.”
Adam said the new phone system would be internet based phones and phone numbers would not have to be changed.
“The total cost is about $23,000 for all of the phones to be upgraded. This will be paid for with ESSER II Funds,” She said.
During the maintenance and facility update Unit Maintenance Director Alan Whitt said the roof project is complete except for the warranty inspection that is scheduled for Aug. 18.
“The warranty doesn’t start until after the inspection is done,” Whitt said.
He said all but two HVAC controllers have been replaced. He said they will also have to install the program on his computer.
“I’m really happy with them getting through the (high school) building,” Whitt said.
Board President Dale Laue asked Whitt whether or not he would be able to control the HVAC systen through his cell phone.
“I will be able to control it with my cell phone. Even some parts I wasn’t able to control before,” Whitt said.
He said the high school office project is just about finished.
“It’s not perfect yet, but it will be shortly,” Whitt said to the board. “I couldn’t have done it without you guys getting me the summer help in here and the custodians did a fantastic job. They went above and beyond this year.”
Adam said the tentative fiscal year 2022 budget will be available for public view on the Unit 10 district website.
In other business, the board:
• Accepted the resignation of teacher Rocky Lewis.
• Accepted the resignation of non-certified personnel paraprofessional Angie Meadows and bus driver Heb Stuemke.
• Accepted the resignation of extra-curricular coach Sam Plum.
• Approved the hire of Mindie McManaway as head volleyball coach and J’ Amy Jackson as assistant volleyball coach.
• Approved Ken Bourgeouis as volunteer junior high baseball coach.
