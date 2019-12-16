ALTAMONT — Altamont school board is looking for ways to boost participation in the district’s lunch program.
“We are mid-50s with our grade school and 40s at the high school in terms of meals served to our children,” Superintendent Dr. Steve Mayerhofer said last week about the percentages of children participating in the program. “The state average is 70 percent.”
“We are looking at what some of the other districts in the area are doing,” Mayerhofer said. “We just visited South Central, where they have a 95 percent participation at their high school.”
“We are investigating what is called head cook model,” Mayerhofer said. “That is what they had at South Central.”
Mayerhofer said South Central has several cooks led by a head cook.
“With the head cook model, that person serves as a supervisor, does meal menu development, and gets input from the kids,” Mayerhofer said. “It is what I call boots on the ground, working as a cook and also serving as a supervisor.”
Mayerhofer said Beecher City, Brownstown and St. Elmo also use the head cook model. He said they all have someone who serves in a supervisory role but who also cooks next to others in the kitchen on a regular basis.
“The data from all three schools was impressive,” Mayerhofer said. “Meals served at lunch were all between 80 and 90 percent.”
St. Elmo and South Central have 100 percent free lunches through the Community Eligibility Provision or CEP.
One difference Mayerhofer noted between Altamont and those districts is they get input from the students both informally and formally.
“And the menus are created from student input,” Mayerhofer added.
Mayerhofer also found almost all of the food prepared at the schools were made from scratch.
The two barriers Mayerhofer found was finding a head cook who was a good fit for the district and who could also oversee a food program.
Altamont school officials also looked at lunch programs in Neoga, Dieterich and Robinson school districts, where they outsource their food services.
Mayerhofer said one of the barriers with outsourcing is cost, noting one district had to purchase more kitchen equipment and the outsourcing company required the lunch staff be expanded.
However, he said Dieterich saw a 25 percent increase in lunches served after switching to an outsourcing format.
“The barrier right out of the gate outsourcing would mean more money. And it’s going to be an abrupt change,” Mayerhofer said.
During last week’s meeting, the school board unanimously approved the estimated 2019 tax levy rate of 4.02970 percent, a slight reduction from the previous year of 4.098833.
Mayerhofer said the reduced rate is due to an increase in the Equalized Assessed Valuation (EAV) of property within the school district.
“With the increased value of the EAV, the tax rate would go down,” said Altamont School Board Financial Consultant Justin Miller.
In other action, the board:
• Tabled a van fleet purchase at the request of board member Kerry Wolff, who wanted to research more van purchase options.
• Approved an abatement of property taxes in the newly proposed Altamont and Beecher City Enterprise Zone. The current 20-year Enterprise Zone is nearing an end.
• Approved a Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) request for Samantha Goers.
