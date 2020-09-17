ALTAMONT — Alamont is seeking a $550,000 state grant for a proposed sewer replacement project. The city council unsuccessfully applied for the Community Development Block Grant last year.
This year the city is adding sewer pipe exploration video to its application following advice they received in March from Nick Burris, who at the time was representing Milano and Grunloh. Burris thought the addition of an exploration video showing the actual sewer lines would give Altamont a greater chance of receiving a grant.
Present at a hearing this week were Luke Eastin of South Central Illinois Regional Planning and Development Commission and Michael Tappendorf of Milano and Grunloh to answer any questions from the council and members of the public.
“The actual construction will be about 5,500 linear feet of eight-inch PVC sanitary sewer line, and actual construction cost is estimated at $520,000,” Eastin told the council.
Eastin said the remainder of the money would be used for engineering and administrative costs. Milano and Grunloh created a map based on data collected from the video exploration of select areas of the sewer line.
“They laid out areas along the line where there were breaks,” Eastin said. “That is what I plan to use as justification and if there is numerous breaks, it only makes sense to replace it.”
“I really have some serious questions about what they are wanting to do,” Commissioner Todd Slingerland said. “There are sections of pipe on here that aren't even 15 years old they're wanting to replace. We don't want to tear up people's yards that don't need to be tore up.”
Mayor Jason Rippetoe told Slingerland that if they did get a grant it would only apply to a targeted area of the city.
“Infiltration to me is the biggest issue we have,” Rippetoe said. “Anytime we get ground water and rain water in our system, that’s costing us money.”
Tappendorf gave council members detailed maps of the project that identified sewer system problem areas.
Slingerland asked Tappendorf if the grant money would cover pipe lining for a portion of system.
“Yes, we’ve used it for lining in the past,” Tappendorf said.
After the hearing, city council members approved a payment during its regular meeting to Visu-Sewer in the amount of $10,220 for recording video of select sewer lines. The council approved a grant-writing agreement with South Central Illinois Regional Planning and Development Commission and approved a resolution of support for the DCEO Community Block Grant for the sewer main project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.