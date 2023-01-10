ALTAMONT — Altamont is seeking a $1.5 million grant from the state to fund its water main replacement project, which is meant to improve the overall quality of water throughout the city.
The Altamont City Council held its regular meeting Monday in which they voted to apply for the Community Development Block Grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to fund the ongoing project.
The council also approved the commitment of $184,262 in city funds for the project, which officials hope will increase the likelihood of the request being approved.
The city’s water mains, which are composed of cast iron pipes, are more than a century old and have been in dire need of replacement for some time now.
“We’re doing everything we can with the 100-plus-year-old pipes to keep the water clean,” Altamont City Commissioner Todd Slingerland said.
The city hopes a new water main system will help ensure Altamont’s water is lead free and meets EPA standards for levels of chemicals like chlorine.
Before approving the commitment of funds for the project, Slingerland told fellow council members that the city shouldn’t have any trouble coming up with the amount when the time comes to pay the $184,262.
“We will have the funds in our infrastructure fee for that by the time it comes to,” Slingerland said.
According to Milano and Grunloh Engineers, the estimated cost of construction is $1,684,254 for more than 6,500 feet of water main installation.
The grant application must be submitted to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity no later than Jan. 19.
According to James Patrick of the South Central Illinois Regional Planning and Development Commission, who spoke during the public hearing held prior to the council’s regular meeting Monday, the city can expect a response to its grant application sometime early summer.
All city commissioners voted in favor of the grant application. Mayor Jason Rippetoe was absent.
Also during the meeting, the council approved a request for payment to Kieffer Brothers in the amount of $102,943.92 for the replacement of the city’s northwest sanitary sewer.
Additionally, Altamont City Clerk Sarah Stephen shared a compliment with the council that came from a local man, Thomas McLemore, who said he was “very impressed” by the “gracious and timely” manner in which Altamont Water Department Superintendent Vaughn Voelker responded to multiple pipes bursting in their home on Dec. 23 while Effingham County experienced extremely cold temperatures.
The council's next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 23 at 6 p.m.
