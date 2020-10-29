ALTAMONT — Altamont City Council approved this week seeking a grant to replace some of the sidewalks in the city.
Members of the Altamont City Council approved a bicycle, pedestrian and streetscape plan that is contingent on a state grant to help fund the project.
Grant Consultant and Project Engineer Michael Tappendorf, of Milano & Grunloh Engineers, made a proposal for an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program Cycle 14 grant application for a sidewalk project during a special public hearing before the regular city council meeting Monday. The deadline for the grant application is Monday, Nov. 2.
If the grant is approved by the Illinois Department of Transportation, a proposed sidewalk replacement project will be from north of El Rancherito Restaurant down the west side (one side) of Main Street, through the city ending on Madison Street. Additional sidewalk replacement is proposed from Main Street along the north side of Lincoln Avenue ending at Fourth Street and another from Main Street along Division Street to the east.
“This is subject to what side of Main Street the city wants to do if the grant is approved,” Tappendorf said. “The city is going to have some decisions once they get the grant.”
He said the total cost of the sidewalk project is projected to be $212,120 and the city could be responsible for matching up to a maximum of 20 percent of the total grant amount.
“They (City of Altamont) are hoping for less,” Tappendorf said about the $42,424 figure. “IDOT says it could be anywhere from a 0 percent match up to a 20 percent match. They may be able to get it free and that’s the hope.”
The ITEP grant consists of both state and federal funding.
Tappendorf said he is aware the city wants to pursue a water main project and plans to take that project in consideration when it comes to replacing the sidewalks.
“We are coordinating both projects, so we don’t get in a position where we have to dig up new sidewalk to facilitate the water main project,” Tappendorf said.
In a 3-2 vote, the council also agreed this week to hire Milano and Grunloh LLC to engineer a proposed water main replacement project in phases. Commissioners Todd Slingerland and Dan Milleville dissented.
“Vehemently, no,” Slingerland said.
Slingerland said in a phone interview he was impressed with Curry and Associates Engineers quality of service on past water projects.
“Based on my research, I felt they (Curry and Associates Engineers) would have been a better pick based on their background,” Milleville said in a phone interview. “I just couldn’t give that a yes vote based on my research.”
Slingerland said during commissioners reports that since the council decided to do the water main replacement project in phases allowances would be need to be made for expenses. Slingerland wanted to get the project finished all at one time, taking advantage of low interest rates as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Since we are doing this in phases, we are going to have to come up with our own money to pay for engineering and contingency fees,” Slingerland said. “I strongly believe we need a contingency fee of at least 10 percent of what the grant money is to cover any cost overruns because we just don’t have it in our water department budget.”
Slingerland said he and City Clerk and Treasurer Sarah Stephen were working on the wordage of a proposal to be presented to the council in November to address the cost overrun and engineering fee issue. He said he and Water Department Supervisor Vaughn Voelker were working on a map for a proposed Phase I water main replacement plan.
Tappendorf said they anticipate applying for an Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) Community Development Block Grant for the water main replacement project.
In other action, the council approved a fund transfer for the Division Street Project and approved an ordinance authorizing execution of an Illinois Municipal League Risk Management Association minimum/maximum contribution agreement in the amount of $136,773.
