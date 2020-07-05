ALTAMONT – Discussion on opening Altamont schools have been continuing after the Illinois State Board of Education released school opening guidelines.
A special meeting was held recently by the Unit 10 board of education to discuss what the opening of Altamont schools could look like this fall. The board discussed guidelines issued through the Governor’s office on June 23 called “Starting the 2020-21 School Year, Part 3, Transition Joint Guidance.”
The board also explored a document released on the day of the meeting by the Illinois State Board of Education designed to provide answers to frequently asked questions about the Governor’s transition joint guidance document.
“My favorite word in here is recommend,” Altamont Unit 10 Board of Education President Shelly Kuhns said about wordage in the starting the school year document. “It is not a requirement or a you shall do. There are a lot of recommends.”
“What came out of the Effingham County all school boards meeting in my opinion was, we’re going to have to prepare for a B plus year,” Kuhns said about the school district achieving total perfection in regards to following all of the guidelines. “All of us want A pluses every year. We want our schools to open strong and want to meet the requirements.”
“And we try to follow rules and regulations to the best of our ability,” Kuhns said. “We’re going to do our best and as realistic as we can.”
Kuhns told board members there were a lot of guidelines to follow.
“It has to leave us enough room to maneuver,” Board Member Darren Feldkamp said. “It’s almost impossible to follow this the way it is.”
Kuhns said there were changes from the original document that states they should ensure 6 foot physical distance. She said the updated documentation says desks do not have to be spaced 6 feet apart.
She said the board should focus on children and personnel not coming to school sick. She said any student, teacher or staff member who shows any signs of a cough or fever should not be able to enter common areas for the school building. To do this, everyone would need to have their temperature taken at home before they come to school and again when entering the school building at the beginning of the day.
“We need to have a designated area set up ahead of time for those who are not healthy,” Board Member Al Shumaker said. “We need to immediately get them out of the general population.”
Shumaker said they should send health guidelines and requirements to parents on the day of registration. He said the school should require enhanced contact information from parents in case their children need to be picked up immediately by failing a temperature check or show any symptoms.
“What are you going to do if a child has a fever and you have to put them in isolation,” Shumaker said. “Then you call and find out the parents are at work. Parents need a backup plan to get the sick kids out of the school.”
Kuhns said parents need to know about self-checking their children’s temperature before they come to school and parents should expect children will have a temperature taken again at the door. She said kids that do not pass the temperature test or has symptoms would be put in an isolation or safe room away from the general population and it would be the parents responsibility to come pick them up immediately.
“Another piece of information that needs to be distributed at registration is making sure every employee and child has to arrive with a mask on,” Kuhns said. “During registration we have to have set information we can give parents. A document that details – ‘this is what you need to expect.’”
Board Vice President Kerry Wolff pointed out that it might be hard for the Illinois State Board of Education to discipline schools on some of the guidelines that use the words “districts may or districts should.”
Kuhns then pointed out some of the guidelines come with the words “schools and districts must,” especially when it comes to symptom screenings.
“I think it’s very important for board to be aware of where in the guidelines it says “must” and where it says “should, may or recommended” to understand where we have flexibility,” Wolff said. “And where we have to stay within the guidelines and do not have flexibility.”
“A face covering is a must,” Wolff said about the guidelines.
Wolff said the Illinois State Board of Education issued a document that included 21 frequently asked questions and answers to questions about the original 63 pages of school guidelines announced by the Governor J. B. Pritzker on June 23.
“Some of them mirror what’s in here (63 pages of guidelines),” Wolff said about the frequently asked questions released by the ISBE. “Some offer more details and some actually contradict what’s in it.”
“With six more weeks before school starts,” Wolff said. “I think we’re going to see more changes as we move forward.”
“I think you’re right,” Feldkamp said to Wolff. “Between now and the first of the school year this could look 100 percent different.”
“Yes, but we can’t wait until the week before,” Kuhns said. “We have to have a game plan in place.”
Kuhns said she is concerned about how to enforce whatever final version of state guidelines that are required for the school district. She said the workload of teachers and staff already increased by having to provide both in-person classroom instruction and developing distance learning classes.
Altamont School District Superintendent Steve Mayerhofer said a transition team from the school district is required by the state. He said team is made up of grade school teachers, high school teachers and administrators.
Mayerhofer said the transition team meetings are held at the Regional Office of Education #3 in Vandalia.
“It really helps with communication and development of a plan,” Mayerhofer said. “The goal will be to have a plan finished in mid-July.”
Kuhns made a request to Mayerhofer to make reports on transition team progress.
“We’ve got provide continual reassurance that we are going to be fair to students,” Kuhns said. “That we are going to keep all of their health in mind, not only for the prevention of COVID, but also their social and mental health.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.