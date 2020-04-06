ALTAMONT — Altamont Unit 10 School District recently released a four-point plan to guide its efforts through the state’s mandatory school closure. The closure extends through April 30 and includes cancellation of all extracurricular activities.
Superintendent Steven Mayerhofer said in a detailed document the four goals include accounting for the safety and health of students and staff; feeding students in the district; continued learning opportunities for students; and to communicate clearly.
Mayerhofer said the district announced specific safety and health measures staff and students should follow after Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s extended his stay-at-home order last week. The school system’s essential staff who must report to work must practice social distancing. The maintenance department, under the leadership of Maintenance Director Alan Whitt, finished deep cleaning Altamont Community High School and Altamont Grade School/Junior High School last week.
Mayerhofer said all faculty members are working from home, based upon the remote learning plan. A detailed look at the remote learning plan is available at altamontschools.org/UserFiles/Servers/Server_17053684/File/Remote%20Learning%20Plan.pdf.
“I can’t compliment our staff enough for the outstanding job they are doing,” Mayerhofer said.
Mayerhofer said a target date for students returning to school is Friday, May 1, if no further stay-at-home extensions are made by the governor. He said preparations are being made now in case an additional extension is ordered.
Part 2 of the plan makes a commitment to feed the children in the school district. During the week of March 30-April 6, a total of 903 meals were delivered to students. Each student under the age of 18 can receive a free lunch during the mandatory school shutdown.
Each food delivery includes two breakfasts, two lunches and two snacks to school district students who request meals. Delivery dates are Thursday, April 9; Monday, April 13; Wednesday, April 15; Friday, April 17; Tuesday, April 21; Thursday, April 23; Monday, April 27; and Wednesday, April 29.
Students needing meals should call either Leslie Wendling at 618-483-5171 or Nikki Tederick at 618-483-6193.
Mayerhofer said the district has plenty of volunteers to deliver meals and continues to keep a list of volunteers willing to deliver future meals. Teachers make up several of the volunteers delivering meals. Anyone interested in helping with meal deliveries should call Leslie Wendling at 618-483-5171.
Volunteers making deliveries are required to practice social distancing and use disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer after meal deliveries.
Continuing to offer learning opportunities to students during the mandated school closure is another goal and priority outlined by the school district. Mayerhofer said the district developed a remote learning plan, which includes defining specific responsibilities expected from the school district, individual schools, teachers, students, staff and parent/caregiver during the school closure.
Student responsibilities include reviewing and completing assigned work. It is also the student’s responsibility to ask questions to teachers about school assignments or when help is needed or ask questions about something they don’t understand. Students are asked to be respectful to themselves, others and teachers.
A parent/caregiver is responsible for reviewing a student’s assigned work, encouraging the student get proper sleep, talk to students about their assigned school work every day, set a sensible limit for technology use, help students establish and maintain a daily routine and communicate with the teacher if there are any questions.
The district is responsible for supporting the schools in their planning and implementing the remote learning plans and help schools identify needed resources in the community.
Mayerhofer said free internet opportunities are being offered by AT&T, Spectrum and Mediacom through the Illinois State Board of Education. More information is available at isbe.net/keeplearning.
No remote learning assignments will be given during their spring break April 9-13.
“On behalf of the board of education we would like to thank all of the staff and many volunteers who have helped support our community during this unprecedented time!” Mayerhofer said.
The district’s final goal is to communicate clearly. The district’s website includes a tab, COVID-19 INFORMATION, which posts information including any updated letters for parents, a link to the remote learning plan, meal delivery calendars, along with other announcements and reminders.
