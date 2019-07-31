Altamont School District receives grant

ALTAMONT — Altamont Unit 10 is gearing up for the 2019-2020 school year, and Superintendent Steven Mayerhofer is looking forward to it.
“I can't begin to express how excited I am for this year,” Mayerhofer said.
Two months ago the Illinois State Board of Education announced Altamont was one of seven Illinois school districts to be awarded a one-year Teacher Leader Problems of Practice grant. Altamont schools received $75,000.
Altamont applied for the grant in spring of this year. Mayerhofer said the idea of the grant is for a rural school district to partner with an urban district in order to learn from each other.
“We are actually partnering with Calumet,” near Chicago, Mayerhofer said.
Mayerhofer said the new grant program was created by new Illinois State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala. He said Ayala allocated money for grants to address teacher shortages and to continue to fuel teacher leadership and development, as well as attract new teachers to the profession.
He said attracting new teachers is a statewide problem and will continue to be a statewide problem. He said the grant was one of the ways the state board is addressing the problem.
According to Mayerhofer, the ISBE Teacher Leader Problems of Practice grant was awarded to the district because of the work teachers, staff and principals are doing with the Professional Learning Organization model.
“Our board and our district is focused on the Professional Learning Organization model,” Mayerhofer said. “It is all about collaboration, communication and empowering staff.”
Mayerhofer said the model focuses on “teams” leading student learning.
“The model was certainly our focus last year,” Mayerhofer said. “And will continue to be our focus this year.”
“This new grant is like gasoline for the car,” Mayerhofer said. “It fuels us up and goes to help fuel professional development for teachers, staff and principals.”
Mayerhofer said he really likes the PLO model.
“It's all about learning from each other,” Mayerhofer said. “Sometimes in education we forget how much talent and inside experience we have right here in our own town and our own schools with our own staff.”
“The Professional Learning Organization is all about tapping into the experts that live right here in Altamont that work right here in the schools,” Mayerhofer said. “And doing so on a weekly basis and that is what the model is all about.”
“It's continuous, ongoing professional development,” Mayerhofer added. “It's not just once or twice a year.”
Mayerhofer said he will give more specific details about how the Altamont School District will use the grant in the near future.
A new addition to the district this year is a swing set area.
One of this summer's major capital improvement projects was primarily funded through Altamont Parent and Teacher Organization (PTO) fundraising projects. A swing set area was added to the existing Altamont Grade School playground. The new addition includes six new swings ready just in time for the 2019-2020 school year. School Board member Alan Shumaker volunteered his time to help install the swings to complete the project earlier this week.
Charles Mills can be reached at charles.mills@effinghamdailynews.com or by phone at 217-347-7151 ext. 126.
