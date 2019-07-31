Altamont School District receives grant

Students at Altamont Grade School will return to a new addition to their playground this year, thanks to money raised by the Altamont PTO organization. Six new swings were added this summer next to existing playground equipment. Trying out the new swings are, front row, from left, Grant Probst and his sister, Aubrey Probst, of Teutopolis. Grant and Aubrey are children of Mandy Probst, Special Education teacher. In the back row, from left, is Altamont school board member Alan Shumaker, who volunteered his time to help install the swings, and swing tester Luke Stanley of Altamont and Altamont Grade School Principal Doug Hill. Charles Mills photo