ALTAMONT — Altamont Unit 10 Board of Education members tabled a contract renewal with OPAA! Food Management for the 2021-22 school year.
Interim Superintendent Jim Littleford said there were contractual arrangements between the district and OPAA! The agreement was made before the 2020-21 school year, which he was not aware of until he thoroughly examined the terms of the contract.
Examples of items in the contract he had known about included the establishment of an advisory board made of parents, teachers and students to assist in menu planning. He also went over the responsibilities expected from the school district and tasks that are the responsibility of OPAA! Food Management. He also said the board was given the responsibility to approve menus and recipes for meals and other food to be served.
“Maybe the board has done this and I’m not aware of it,” Littleford said. “This is something (incoming) Superintendent (Casey) Adam can possibly delve into next year.”
OPAA! Regional Director of Operations Cindy Galati of Belleville was in attendance at Monday’s meeting while Littleford went through the terms of the contract determining who was responsible for all listed tasks.
Littleford said a representative of OPAA! is required to be on the parent, teacher and student advisory board.
“I would tell you whatever the board of education decides to do tonight with the food service option, it is important for the district to stay on top of this thing,” Littleford said. “The district needs to stay engaged with the whole process now that we have a general idea of what we need to do as a district.”
“Adjustments have been made and things are getting better,” Littleford added.
Littleford said he has started a dialog between OPPA! and the superintendent’s office. He told board members the new superintendent should continue meeting with Maintenance Director Alan Whitt and OPAA!
“I think we should also add weekly administration meetings so we can hear from the principals to find out what is creating obstacles,” Galati said.
Galati said COVID-19 has had an impact on their normal way of operating and hope to get back to business as usual later this year if pandemic restrictions are loosened.
“I think we have a lot of things we can offer that I think the students haven’t had the opportunity to enjoy yet,” Galati said.
Board Secretary Alan Kollmann said the main issue he had with OPAA! is staffing.
“It’s a very competitive job market and right now. We are competing with restaurants for personnel. I think you can see it with the service if you’ve been out to eat anywhere,” Galati said.
She said federal stimulus checks and extensions of unemployment compensation is making it more difficult to find entry-level workers.
“I’m not comfortable with renewing today,” Kollmann said.
“I’m OK with waiting but I just want to make it clear I think that giving them another year is important. I don’t think the year that we’ve had is a good measure of a lot of us,” board member Shelly Kuhns said. “People have done the best that they could with what they have in a completely topsy-turvey environment. I think the supply chain disruptions had a big impact, not just here, but food service everywhere.”
Board President Kerry Wolff said he would like extra time to look over the OPAA! contract.
“I think I’m very much in favor of renewing the contract, but having just learned that we didn’t know what was in the contract the first time around, I would like to look at the contract more closely this time,” Wolff said.
Littleford then asked the OPAA! representative whether or not there is a timeline for contract renewal.
“You have a five-year contract and we give you the opportunity every year to renew it or opt out. Normally, we would like to know no later than June 30,” Galati said.
The board tabled a decision to renew the OPAA! contract for a later date so board members can examine the terms of the contract in more detail.
In other discussions, Altamont Grade School Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Kris Biggs read an activity report prepared by high school Assistant Principal Peggy Bueker.
In Bueker’s report, Biggs said three high school band members placed first in an Illinois High School Association band solo contest: Kimberly Brummer, trumpet; Lizzy Tappendorf, trombone; and Kadence Wolff, alto saxophone. Taking home second place in the IHSA band solo contest were Myra Duncan, piano and french horn solo; and Abbie Moore, vocal.
Altamont Grade School Principal Doug Hill said the school is planning to hold only an eighth grade promotion this year on Thursday, May 20, at 1 p.m., weather permitting, at the soccer field. The ceremony won’t include sixth, seventh and eight grade awards.
Altamont Community High School Principal Jerry Tkachuk said since only some parents and family of ACHS pep band, drumline, dance team and cheerleaders got to see them perform during basketball games because of COVID-19 attendance limits, a “Spirit Showcase” is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday, April 18, at the high school. On Sunday, April 25, the senior and junior high choirs will give a performance at 2 p.m. at the Altamont Grade School and on Sunday, May 2, the sixth grade, junior high and high school bands are scheduled to give a concert at 2 p.m. in the High School gymnasium.
“We are spreading things out to meet the COVID restrictions,” Tkachuk said.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved the 2021-22 public school calendar. Interim Superintendent Littleford said the first day of classes for the 2021-22 school year would be Monday, Aug. 16, with Christmas break set for Wednesday, Dec. 22, through Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, and the last day of school for students set for Thursday, May 19, 2022, assuming no emergency days are used.
• Approved a two-year agreement with the Illinois Elementary School Association (IESA) confirming to the IESA the cooperative sports agreement between the district and Altamont Lutheran Interparish School for junior high boys and girls track and softball.
• Approved a 2 percent increase in pay for exempt noncertified personnel salaries for the upcoming year.
• Approved the hire of Kaitlin Uptmor as a paraprofessional assigned to the Altamont Grade School.
• Approved the resignation of certified staff member Megan Cole at the end of the 2020-21 school year so her family can move closer to Mattoon, where her husband is employed. Cole teaches junior high literature.
• Approved the resignation of Logan Hill from extracurricular coaching duties. Hill was serving as assistant high school basketball coach.
• Approved a Family and Medical Leave Act request from Jerielle Cameron, a first grade teacher at Altamont Grade School, from the start of the 2021-22 school year until a tentative return date of Tuesday, Oct. 12.
• Approved a request for bids for a five-year copy machine lease to be considered by the board of education at the Monday, May 10, regular board meeting. A request for proposals (RFP) will be released on Tuesday, April 13, with bids due on Friday, April 30.
The next scheduled Unit 10 meeting is Monday, May 10, at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.