ALTAMONT – The Altamont Unit 10 Board of Education has changed the graduation date for the Altamont Community High School Class of 2020 to June 6 at 1 p.m.
School Board President Shelly Kuhns said the district is looking at three possible options for the commencement.
“And that will be done depending upon the federal and state guidelines at the time,” Kuhns said. “I seriously doubt we could have a huge event in the gym.”
She said the second option would be to have commencement at the Effingham County Fairgrounds, and the third would be a ceremony at the grade school soccer track.
“That's all dependent on whether or not the public health department allows us,” Kuhns said.
Kuhns said the third option would have the students in the soccer stands while parents and family could watch from lawn chairs on the track.
“One way or another we are going to get them graduated,” Kuhns said. “I think the kids are excited about having some kind of event in a way that's not just digital.”
In other action, the board:
• Tabled a contract renewal for a financial consultant for a later date.
• Approved the 2020-21 district school calendar. The first day of school for the 2020-21 school year is scheduled for Aug. 13.
• Approved the second reading of the Policy Reference Education Subscription Service (PRESS) update from Illinois Association of School Boards.
• Approved the hiring of Nicholas Tkachuk as summer help.
• Accepted the only bid for bread products submitted by the only bidder Aunt Millie's of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
• Approved the only milk bid submitted by Prairie Farms, Olney.
• Renewed a Athletic Training contract with Sarah Bush Lincoln for district athletic trainer services for the 2020-20 school year.
• Approved the hiring of Carly Dorr as dance coach.
