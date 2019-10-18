ALTAMONT – Construction on the $7.7 million Altamont Senior Residences is close to completion, with move-in expected to begin in late October or early November.
That’s according to owner Lombard based New Directions Housing Corporation President Rodger Brown.
The 31,315 square foot apartment complex is two stories and has 30 apartments. It’s located at 406-506 East Cumberland Ave., next to Gilbert Park in Altamont.
General Contractor for the project is North Arrow Partners of Villa Park. Serving as on-site as General Contractor Field Supervisor is Chris Bollinger. Bollinger said he is one of North Arrow Partners downstate field supervisors and comes from the small town of Petersburg northwest of Springfield. Bollinger has been living locally since the project started last year.
“Were down to small odds and ends,” Bollinger said. “Ninety-nine percent of the flooring is in.”
“This is more than just a flat building. It has a Bavarian Alpine look to it,” Bollinger said. “It’s got steep pitched roofs, it’s got board and batten siding on it, so it’s designed reflect the local culture.”
There are 24 one-bedroom, one-bath apartments with measurements ranging from 615-673 sq. ft. while the six two-bedroom, one-bath units measure between 886-913 sq. ft. The square footage exceeds the required 525 sq. ft. for a one-bedroom and 700 sq. ft. for a two-bedroom set forth by the Illinois Housing Development Authority.
According to Brown, some of the apartment amenities include a laundry on each floor, computer/reading room, 700 sq. ft. community room with a kitchen, community garden, exercise room on the first floor, elevator, outdoor patios with seating, garbage and recycle shoots on the second floor that feeds down to the first floor garbage and recycle room, management offices and parking.
He said rent includes only water and trash while residents are responsibility for paying electric, phone, Internet and cable TV.
Brown said each person renting an apartment must go through the application and qualification process and they will continue to take applications even after they all apartments are filled. He said they have waiting list of more than 50 people.
“The two-bedroom units are all leased,” Brown said. “We have 10 one-bedroom units reserved but continue to process applications for the remaining 14.”
He said parking places would be issued on a first come, first serve basis and no unit will be allowed more than two spaces.
According to Brown they are always taking applications, to receive an apartment application call Keith Jackson at 618-467-8888.
Applicants must be 55 years of age or older and able to live independently in order to qualify for an apartment. Brown said at least one member of the household must be 55 years of age.
Brown said there are several factors that determine whether or not someone is qualified to lease an apartment.
“We take in consideration if they are working, their income, if they have a pension, social security and assets,” Brown said. “Not all of the units have the same income restrictions. It varies.”
“We have employed a lot of local companies,” Chris Bollinger said. “Which is one of the things our company likes to do is bring in local talent.”
Bollinger said many people don’t realize they are using several local contractors to build the facility. He said they are using Wente Plumbing of Effingham, KCH Mechanical, Inc. of Effingham, Burrow Turf Care of Altamont, Effingham Asphalt, Sandschafer Electric Inc. of Teutopolis, J.B. Esker and Sons, Inc. of Teutopolis and Hollar’s Design With Style, LLC for some of the bathroom vanity tops.
Altamont native Taylor Veach was hired by ND&S Management Company of St. Louis last month to be manager of the apartments and plans to keep office hours three days a week. Veach said the office would be open for maintenance orders, answering questions, collecting rent checks and paying bills.
“Right now I’ll be here on Monday, Wednesday and Friday,” Veach said. “However, I do live in Altamont if anything comes up.”
Veach also owns her own cleaning business called Fresh Start Cleaning.
Bollinger said all of the apartments are ADA wheelchair “adaptable” and can be easily converted if necessary.
“This way if you become disabled while you are living here, you don’t have to wait for a handicapped apartment unit to become available,” Bollinger said.
Altamont Mayor Jason Rippetoe recently toured the new apartment complex and looks forward to the opening.
“When I went through there I was impressed with the quality of work that has been done there,” Rippetoe said. “It’s a really nice facility.”
Altamont Senior Residences project was one of 19 construction projects initiated across the state after the Illinois Housing Development Authority received 22.5 million in federal tax credits from the Internal Revenue Service in September of 2017 to support construction and rehab of affordable apartments statewide.
Brown said there are several factors that determine whether or not someone is qualified to lease an apartment. According to Brown to qualify for an apartment, a resident must meet an average median income published annually by the U.S. Housing and Urban Development for Effingham County.
Chris Bollinger said the apartment complex got a bad reputation from misinformed people.
“There were people who thought this was government subsidized housing, it’s going to be low income, it’s going to be Section 8 and other things,” Bollinger said. “That is not the truth of it. It is a tax credit property.”
“That is the only reason some governmental regulations went into this,” Bollinger said. “This is an enterprise project. The only government funding is through tax credits.”
According to Bollinger, some of the new residents coming to live at the apartments at one time lived in Altamont.
“You have a lot of people from the area moving here,” Bollinger said. “And a lot of people moving here that moved away and are coming back to live here.”
Bollinger said the apartments are set-up for the safety of the residents.
“We not only have fire alarms, we have sprinklers in all of the rooms,” Bollinger said. “We’ve worked closely with the Altamont Fire Department, Altamont Police Department, street department and water department.”
“We’ve made sure this is a good, safe place,” Bollinger said.
CURRENT RENT SCHEDULE BY AVERAGE MEDIAN INCOME
30% AMI – 5 one-bedroom, 1 bath units – $300/mo.
30% AMI – 1 two-bedroom, 1 bath unit – $350/mo.
60% AMI – 19 one-bedroom, 1 bath units – $500/mo.
60% AMI – 5 two-bedroom, 1 bath units – $600/mo.
