ALTAMONT — The Altamont City Council has agreed to place a road closed sign at Wurl Lane after months of residents there complaining about non-residential vehicles using the dead-end street.
During the council’s regular meeting last Monday, Wurl Lane resident Becky Turner, who has already spoken on the matter in previous council meetings, again went before members to share her concerns.
She said the situation there hadn’t improved much since she last went before the council and that has frustrated some residents who live along the street.
“I’ve been dealing with this for eight long months,” Turner said.
At least one driver has been ticketed for using the street since the city began cracking down, but Turner said drivers are still using the dead-end street, which has led to damage in the yards of nearby residents like her as drivers attempt to turn around on the narrow road.
“I feel that it’s multiple vehicles,” she said.
As she addressed the council, she read a letter written by a neighbor who was unable to attend. The letter echoed many of the concerns Turner has shared.
“We’re trying to resolve it, but it’s just an ongoing issue,” Turner said.
Turner again asked if the street could be reopened as a one-way road.
“When the road was open, none of us had an issue,” Turner said. “Now, people are still coming through my yard.”
The council explained that the road has remained closed because it’s too narrow and difficult to maintain.
“It’s not wide enough for two vehicles to pass through,” Altamont City Commissioner Tayler Polk said.
“People were getting off the road, causing ruts,” Rippetoe said. “We would spend a thousand dollars in asphalt patching holes, and it wouldn’t last 14 days.”
Rather than reopening the road, council members considered how the city could more clearly indicate to drivers that the road isn’t open to through traffic, in addition to the dead-end signage that is already there.
“I think we need to bring more attention to the fact that the road is closed,” Rippetoe said.
Rippetoe told Turner the city would place a closed road sign at Wurl Lane the following day to further warn non-residential drivers to stay off the road. Residents living there will still be able to access the road.
Also during the public comments portion of the meeting, the council heard from Terry and Tana Hazlett, who brought several alleged ordinance violations to the attention of the board.
They said the property located to the north of their South Third Street home has become an inconvenience and somewhat of an eyesore, and said there are tires and trash on the property, as well as dead trees that have fallen into their yard, which has made it difficult to mow.
“It’s a mess,” Terry Hazlett said.
Rippetoe said the city would take a look at the property and write up ordinance violation letters if warranted.
In other matters, the council approved payment request No. 4 to Kieffer Brothers Construction in the amount of $157,100.09 for the Northwest Sanitary Project. The city plans to use grant money to cover the majority of the cost, paying just $27,810.30 with its own funds.
Meanwhile, the board approved a community partnership agreement with CEFS for 2023-26.
Also during the meeting, Altamont City Clerk Sarah Stephen said the county is planning to announce the results for write-in ballots from the 2023 consolidated election Thursday, April 20.
