Altamont firefighters were dispatched to a possible residential structure fire at 12:24 p.m. Friday that contained a large amount of ammunition north and west of Altamont, close to the Fayette-Effingham County line and Illinois Route 128.
Firefighter Clint Bowman had the first truck on the scene. He said there was very little smoke showing at the residence. He entered the structure and found the smoke was coming from a overloaded electrical outlet. He said he removed a couple of panels on the wall around the outlet to make sure fire didn’t extended up in the walls. Bowman said there was ammunition in the house, but not in the room where the overloaded electrical outlet was found.
“It was much more minor than I thought it was going to be,” Bowman said.
