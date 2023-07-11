ALTAMONT — In response to growing concerns over the color of Altamont’s water in recent days, officials provided updates on ongoing efforts to alleviate the problem during the city council meeting Monday.
Ryan Spade from the city’s water and sewer departments explained that the color in the water is due to elevated levels of manganese.
“As you probably already heard a few weeks ago, we had an issue with manganese,” Spade said. “We had a spike.”
In response, the city issued a boil order as a precaution and contacted the EPA.
“We’ve been temporarily permitted to use certain chemicals to help us in the treatment process at the plant, so we can start getting water into the distribution system that’s crystal clear,” Spade said.
Spade said as of now there is still some color in the water coming from the city’s water plant and that it is “hard to say” exactly when the water will be clear again.
“I would expect at least a couple weeks until we can get this all the way through,” he said. “We’re working with the engineers and, like I said, we’re halfway there.”
According to Spade, levels of manganese became so high that it overwhelmed the city’s water plant, which has required the city’s water department to bring in new chemical dosing pumps.
“It was unprecedented for our water plant, and we were caught off guard,” he said.
Furthermore, he said the department is fairly confident a malfunctioning destratifier on the reservoir, which is used to mix the water there, is to blame. Spade said it will be somewhat difficult to repair.
“That went on the fritz and stopped working several weeks ago, and it correlated right with the time that this happened,” Spade said. “We’re actually going to have to get divers out there to get under the water and work on this thing.”
Spade said he expects divers to begin working on it by Wednesday or Thursday.
According to recent announcements from the city, the water is safe to drink, but residents are also cautioned against washing their clothes with the water until the color returns to normal. The city’s boil order is no longer in effect.
Meanwhile, Larry Taylor, the city’s representative on the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency Board, updated the council on the $13,000 in funding he said the city received this year through the agency’s energy efficiency grant program.
“You can utilize it for anything that saves kilowatts,” Taylor said. “How many kilowatts you save is how much money you get.”
Taylor said in addition to funding energy-saving efforts, a portion of the money distributed to the city is designated for the funding of electric vehicles for city use or the infrastructure required for electric vehicles.
Council members considered the possibility of using the funds to assist in the purchase of electric vehicle charging stations, but no action was taken on the matter during the meeting.
Meanwhile, Yvonne Flanigan, who spearheaded Altamont’s recent involvement in the 2023 Historic National Road Yard Sale Festival, which spans across several states along U.S. Route 40 and took place from late May to early June, provided some details from this year’s event. She also discussed the future of Altamont’s participation in the yard sale.
“It was a start this year, but I see that it could be bigger for Altamont,” Flanigan said. “I would like to have another meeting to get the Altamont Tourism Committee and the chamber of commerce involved.”
Altamont City Commissioner Terry White recognized Flanigan for “grabbing the bull by the horns” in getting the word out about the event.
“All good things grow from a seed,” White said.
According to Flanigan, the next yard sale is scheduled to take place from May 29 to June 2, 2024.
In other matters, the council:
• Approved a special-use liquor license for the Wright Mansion wine tasting event Saturday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
• Approved the purchase of equipment and software upgrades in the amount of $7,256.86.
• Approved the Milano and Grunloh Engineers project authorization for Third Street sidewalk construction engineering in the amount of $7,800.
