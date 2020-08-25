Altamont residents Kyle Stuemke and Charles Pagel appeared before the city council this week wanting to know why their water smelled and tasted so bad.
“I know there is a lot of people working on it,” Stuemke said. “But we have to have a solution in sight.”
He said what the city has done so far to solve the problem had made things about 50 percent better.
“But the water still tastes bad,” Stuemke said. “I can’t drink it, my kids can’t drink it.”
Stuemke said his swimming pool has black algae in it now, a problem he’s never had to deal with in the past.
“I’ve never had that,” Stuemke said. “So, something is going on.”
Stuemke said the pH level in his pool has been way out of range and he has spent $600 dollars he would normally not have to spend.
“I know it’s been tested and the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) have been here,” Stuemke said. “But something is going on. We pay a lot of money for water to not be able to drink it.
Pagel also expressed his concern about Altamont water.
“I can’t drink it and can barely take a shower with it,” Pagel said. “I’ve paid $45 to buy water to cook and do other things.”
Commissioner Todd Slingerland said Superintendent of the Water Department Vaughn Voelker is working with the EPA and rural water to figure out what is the next step.
“With the amount of chemicals we’ve pumped in and flushing we’ve done, we shouldn’t be having this problem,” Slingerland said. “Yes, we do have a problem and yes we’re trying to do something about it. Why we have this problem, I do not know.”
Mayor Jason Rippetoe said he had talked to Voelker and said Voelker was checking with other municipalities who may have had the same issue.
“I know he’s working as hard as he can,” Commissioner Tayler Polk said. “It’s frustrating.”
Commissioner Dan Milleville said he took a tour of the water treatment process and thought things looked pretty good.
“There is definitely no odor or anything there,” Milleville said. “I just think it’s taking time to work through the system. If you go to the reservoir and look at the system you’re not going to see anything.”
“How long are we suppose to pay for it to work its way through?” Stuemke said. “How long are we going to be told it’s mother nature? Am I’m the only person in town who has a problem?”
“No you’re not,” Slingerland said.
“I’ve talked to Vaughn myself,” Stuemke said. “He called me, I feel bad for him, but at the same time how much longer do we take this?”
Rippetoe said the water department has tried a lot of things and is still trying things.
“If I didn’t do my job for six weeks, I’d be fired,” Stuemke said.
“They are working at it,” Rippetoe said. “We are dumping water on the ground trying to get it out of the system.”
Pagel said he is upset he has to pay for the water.
“What makes me mad is that we have to pay for this bad water we haven’t been able to use,” Pagel said. “We still have to wash our clothes and because it’s bad you can’t drink it. You hate to take a shower in it or brush your teeth.”
“Trust me, I wish I had the answer,” Rippetoe said.
In other action, the council:
• Approved a payment to Taylor Construction of St. Peter for roof replacement at the City of Altamont garage at 603 West Monroe in the amount of $26,510.04.
• Approved a payment to Richard and Tammy Kelly pursuant to a TIF agreement in the amount of $36,000.
• Approved the purchase of a used 2015 Ford dump truck from Teutopolis Auto Sales in the amount of $25,525.
• Approved to allow BHMG of Arnold, Missouri to connect a chlorine analyzer not to exceed $21,000.
