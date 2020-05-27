ALTAMONT — The Altamont City Council listened to concerns and questions this week on several issues — including the opening of local businesses and when baseball practice will resume.
Commissioner Terry Plowman voiced his concerns regarding Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive order regarding reopening the state.
“What I want to know is Altamont going to do anything to anybody or any business that decides they’re not going to follow this sham of an executive order,” Plowman said.
Altamont Mayor Jason Rippetoe said the city will follow the guidelines that the governor sets.
“It’s between the health department and the governor,” he said.
“So, on the record, you are saying the city will not do anything to anybody that opens up their doors,” Plowman said.
“It’s between the health department, the governor and that individual,” Rippetoe replied.
In another topic, Charlie Pagel, a U.S. Army veteran, addressed the council about the cancellation of the Memorial Day parade in the city.
This year the Masonic Lodge, which usually hosts the parade, was told by the Illinois Grand Masonry to cancel all locally sponsored events. The VFW also decided not to have its annual ceremony in Union Cemetery due to COVID-19 crowd-gathering restrictions.
“Just because the VFW and all of that didn’t want to get in it, why couldn’t the city make a parade to honor our veterans?” Pagel said.
“The city, to my knowledge, has never put on a parade,” Rippetoe replied. “It’s always been the Masons that puts on the Memorial Day parade. If you yourself or another organization in town wanted to put on one, they were more than welcome to. We didn’t stop anyone from doing it.”
“Well, you voted it down,” Pagel said.
“The Masons were ordered not to do any public events,” Rippetoe said. “We did not vote it down.”
“All we had is a discussion on it,” Commissioner Todd Slingerland said. “I understand your fight, Charlie, because I’m a veteran too. We should have been honoring those who sacrificed all. The biggest problem is in order to have a parade someone has got to come up with the insurance to help cover the city on the cost.”
In addition, Slingerland said it would take time for the city to sit down and organize a parade.
“We rely on the citizens of this city to help us,” Slingerland said.
Pagel asked why someone wasn’t representing Altamont at the Effingham County Board meeting when it resolved to support a three-phase reopening proposal to be considered in Springfield the following week.
“You mean their (the county’s) support of a resolution that didn’t change anything?” Rippetoe responded.
“It has changed a lot,” Pagel said.
“The resolution is basically just support and it does not add any legal bearing,” Rippetoe said.
In other discussion, Dane Milleville asked the council about starting baseball practice.
“Under the governor’s plan, we are supposed to enter Phase Three of the reopening plan on Friday of this week,” Milleville said. “In that act, it allows for up to 10 participants per adult for youth sporting events and practices.”
“I just want to make sure that when I schedule a practice for Friday of this week, and I have my team out there — as long as we are adhering to the guidelines within that act — are we going to be allowed to use the facilities here in town?”
“As long as it’s within the guidelines of the executive order, you should be good,” Rippetoe said.
A date was set by the council for a public hearing to present a water main replacement project and associated costs. The replacement project includes new water pipe, water meters for select residents and fire hydrants. After the hearing, the city council can advance the project to United States Department of Agriculture for a possible Rural Development loan/grant.
The public hearing is set for Monday, June 22, at 7 p.m. after the the regular city council meeting at 6 p.m.
“We want everyone in town to have the opportunity to voice their opinion,” Slingerland said. “The main water system is currently 105 years old.”
“This is what we need to get 100% lead-free certified,” Slingerland said.
