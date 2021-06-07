Two Altamont residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident in Altamont Sunday.
The Effingham County Sheriff's Office reported a vehicle headed west on U.S. 40 began pulling into a private drive on the south side of the roadway. Robert A. Harris, 70, Altamont, who was driving a beige 2004 Ford east on U.S. 40, approximately 3/10ths of a mile east of 400th Street, swerved to miss hitting the vehicle, lost control and landed overturned in a ditch on the north side of the roadway. the accident occurred at 5:15 p.m.
Harris and a passenger, Rebecca M. Harris, 67, of Altamont, were taken to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not incapacitating.
