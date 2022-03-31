ALTAMONT — Altamont resident Spencer Pryor expressed concern to city officials this week about traffic conditions around his home.
During a city council meeting Monday, Pryor held up the neon vest he wears when walking in the Town and Country subdivision.
“I’m 70 years old and this is what I have to wear to take my dog for a walk for fear of getting run over,” Pryor said. “People are driving two times the speed limit.”
He noted there are three signs in the subdivision bearing the 25 mile-per-hour speed limit.
“We have so many kids on bicycles, people walking their dogs just like me who have moved into to this neighborhood,” said Pryor. “We need to do something.”
Pryor said police should be writing tickets to help keep drivers from exceeding the speed limit.
“I don’t know what the problem is and what we need to do, but something needs to get done. Somebody is going to get hurt,” he said.
He said the new South Point subdivision being planned will bring more traffic, children and dogs to the neighborhood.
The problem prompted Pryor to put a sign on his lot: “Start seeing kids, dogs and scooters ... Slow down.”
Pryor welcomed patrolman to sit on his lot and run a radar in an attempt to slow down traffic. He also suggested putting up more speed limit signs and having more patrolman visible in the area.
Mayor Jason Rippetoe said he would speak with Altamont Chief of Police Alan Heiens and the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office about the situation.
In another matter, former Mayor Larry Taylor encouraged the council to approved two proposed ordinances relating to solar energy.
Altamont is one of 32 municipalities in the not-for-profit Illinois Municipal Electric Agency (IMEA) organization that maintain and operate city-owned electricity and distribution systems. He represents Altamont and serves on the executive board of IMEA Board of Directors.
One ordinance amends the net metering policy and conditions for solar power interconnection, while another established the solar “avoided cost” rate. The utility’s “avoided cost” is the cost the utility would have paid to purchase the electricity from another source if the customer hadn’t provided it.
Taylor spent a lot of time coming up with the proposed ordinances for the council. He and Altamont City Clerk and Treasurer Sarah Stephen spent hours going through webinars. City Attorney Tracey Willenborg also added some legal language to the new ordinances presented before the council Monday night.
“It’s pretty straightforward, simple language, which makes it easier for everybody,” he said.
The solar avoided cost is an annually adjusted rate that affects only Altamont city commercial business or residents who want to establish a new solar power system. It does not affect existing residents and businesses generating solar power before the Monday ordinance was passed. Monday’s ordinance established a rate of .0542 cents per kilowatt hour.
The council unanimously passed both ordinances.
In other matters, the council:
• Unanimously passed the video gaming terminal fee. The State of Illinois adjusted the fee the city can collect per video gaming machine. The annual flat fee for businesses is now $250 per video gaming machine of which the city collects 50% from the vendor and 50% from the business hosting the machine. However, Gieseking-Schwerdtfeger VFW Post 7676, which has a club liquor license, will now pay $100 per machine – evenly split between the VFW and video gaming machine vendor.
• Declared a property located at 301 South Edwards Street dangerous and unsafe. The vacant house was the site of a fire in February. At the time, Altamont Fire Chief Jon Becker called the fire suspicious. He said Wednesday the cause remains undetermined.
• Approved a payment to Milano and Grunloh Engineers of Effingham in the amount of $13,164.50 for the new South Point subdivision infrastructure plans.
• Heard a report from Commissioner Todd Slingerland, who said Water Department Superintendent Vaughn Voelker is using the recently installed Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA) system. The department is also using the old SCADA system to work out any problems. Meanwhile, the superintendent of the Sewer Department, Terry Hahn, has retired.
• Heard a report from Commissioner Dan Milleville, who said the water is on in Gilbert Park and restrooms have been open since March 16. He said the water supply for the fountain at the triangle is ready for when they decide to turn it on for the season. He said cleanup day at Gilbert Park is Saturday, April 2, from 3 to 5 p.m. It is hosted by the Altamont Youth Sports Commission.
• Scheduled citywide cleanup day for Monday, April 25. Residents may place items they want to discard by the curb before April 25.
