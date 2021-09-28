ALTAMONT — The City of Altamont will be getting new sidewalks thanks to an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grant.
The sidewalk reconstruction and replacement project is estimated to cost $212,112. The city will pay 10 percent, $21,211, and the rest will be funded by federal money, which will provide 80%, and the state, which will kick in 10%.
The grant will replace and reconstruct sidewalk from north of El Rancherito Restaurant down the west side (one side) of Main Street through the city ending on Madison Avenue. Additional sidewalk replacement is proposed from Main Street along the north side of West Lincoln Avenue ending at Fourth Street and another from Main Street downtown east along the north side of East Division Street to Edwards Street.
Michael Tappendorf of Milano and Grunloh Engineers said the construction engineering cost of $12,487, which is included in the total cost of the project, would be funded with $9,982 in federal money (80%) and $1,248 (10%) each from the state and Altamont.
A design engineering service agreement will cost $21,391 and be funded with $17,112 (80%) in federal money, with the state and Altamont each kicking in 2,139.50 (10%).
The council voted this week in favor of both engineering agreements.
In other business, discussions continued on funding the raw water pump installation.
Commissioner Todd Slingerland said after talking to the tree harvesters the city should be looking at $110,000 for this year that could be used toward the installation of raw water pumps. The city previously approved a tree harvesting contract with Travis Voelker for trees located at the water reservoir.
He said he was also exploring whether to secure a short-term loan for $225,000 from People’s State Bank to finance the project.
“We also have the possibility of that COVID money coming in,” Slingerland said.
Slingerland said he wanted to get the pumps ordered soon because they were special order items and it would take longer to get them. He would like to get everything installed by March of next year.
“If you’re going to spend that money, it better be the right project to spend the money on, then have to spend another $200,000 down the road six months from now,” Commissioner Tayler Polk said.
“I would rather have the money in hand before we spend it,” Mayor Jason Rippetoe said.
“I don’t want to buy pumps on the ‘hope’ that we get money,” Polk added.
Larry Taylor, representing Altamont as executive board member on the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency (IMEA) Board of Directors, gave an update on the new energy bill Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law.
He said he, City Clerk Sarah Stephen and Commissioner Michael Walker met with CEO Kevin Gaden to discuss the law.
“What they passed and what the Governor signed was not near as bad as what they originally proposed,” Taylor said.
“The original proposal called for all coal plants to be shut down by 2030. The actual bill that was signed gives them until 2040 to close.”
In other action, the council:
• Approved a Lions Club roadside fundraiser request for Friday, Oct. 8.
• Approve a payment to Utility Pipe Sales for PVC pipe in the amount of $30,028.61 for the south force main project.
• Approved funding for a custom bookcase for the library in the amount of $1,547 to be paid out of TIF funds. Rippetoe said the library received $4,400 worth of books and needed shelving to store them.
• Appointed Dawn Burrow, Altamont Chamber Board president designee, and Lea Stuckemeyer, a member of the Altamont financial community, as Altamont/Effingham County Enterprise Zone Board members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.