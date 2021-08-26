ALTAMONT — The 1971 Altamont Centennial Committee Chairman, Sam Gnuse, recently presented a special gift to members of the Altamont City Council — two banners from the city's centennial celebration 50 years ago.
“A couple of years ago my daughters were here (his home) looking for things to throw away and they opened a box and we found centennial flags,” Gnuse said. “I thought since I was chairman of the centennial committee this would be a little added publicity for the sesquicentennial if we presented the flags to the city.”
Altamont's sesquicentennial celebration is Sept. 2 through 5, with activities scheduled in downtown Altamont and Schmidt Park.
“Those are very nice, Sam,” Altamont Commissioner and Acting Mayor Dan Milleville said during the meeting Monday. “We really appreciate this.”
Altamont Commissioner and Sesquicentennial Committee member Tayler Polk asked Gnuse if he had any special requests for what to do with the flags.
“Whatever the city wants to do with them,” Gnuse said.
Polk said they might put one of the flags in the time capsule they plan to bury on Sept. 2 during the celebration.
“Thank you very much,” Commissioner Michael Walker said.
“It was a privilege to serve as the chairman (of the 1971 centennial committee) and it's a privilege to live in Altamont, Illinois,” Gnuse said.
Meanwhile, council members agreed to move forward with a water treatment plant pump replacement project not to exceed $220,000.
The approval gives the water department a green light to explore in more detail the cost of upgrading and replacement of the well water pumps and how to finance the project.
“The last time they were replaced was back in the early '90s,” Commissioner Todd Slingerland said. “Technically, they were supposed to be redone in 2013 or 2014 and it's been on my list of things to try to get done since I started as commissioner.”
He said the pumps are progressively getting worse.
“How do you know they are getting worse,” Walked asked.
“On the start-up and just the way they sound, and they are stuck at 400 gallons a minute. There is no way of adjusting these (pumps),” Slingerland said. “Part of the price is that we would be getting pumps with variable speed drives.”
Slingerland said right now they are rotating the use of two pumps. He said when one pump goes down for repair the second one is ready to go.
“If we proceed with this, it will allow us to create a plan and get some real numbers (cost of the project),” Milleville said.
In other matters, the council:
• Approved a special-use permit to place a manufactured home at 208 West Madison Avenue.
• Approved an ordinance annexing the property in the new Altamont subdivision, including property the City of Altamont has an option to buy for subdivision expansion south of Interstate 70.
• Approved an ordinance providing notice of a joint review board meeting and public hearing to consider a TIF (Tax Increment Finance) development plan.
• Awarded a bid for the purchase of pipe to Utility Pipe Sales in the amount of $36,151.40 for use in the south sanitary sewer lift station main relocation project.
• Approved a payment in the amount of $41,293.16 to Kieffer Bros. Construction for the U.S. Route 40 water main replacement project to be paid out of the water infrastructure fee.
