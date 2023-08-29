ALTAMONT — Thanks in part to the help of a local group and a generous donor, Altamont is taking steps to improve Gilbert Park by adding new playground equipment and fencing.
Altamont City Council voted in favor of covering the remaining cost of new playground equipment for Gilbert Park in the amount of $27,757 during its regular meeting Monday.
The new playground structure will include a slide and a piece onto which children can climb.
“It’s a pretty good-sized piece of equipment,” Altamont Mayor Dan Milleville said Tuesday.
According to Milleville, Altamont City Commissioner of Parks and Cemeteries Michael Walker has been spearheading the project in response to growing concerns regarding the safety of the current equipment.
“I think we’ve been struggling with the idea of updating that playground equipment, and there were some safety concerns and liability concerns on one of the pieces,” Milleville said.
Milleville also said that as the former commissioner of parks and cemeteries for the city, he believes “it’s a good addition for the kids,” and explained that there is “just too much liability” for the city if it doesn’t address the situation.
He said the city will be removing three pieces of playground equipment from Gilbert Park, including the slide.
Milleville also noted that the new playground equipment will be shorter than the previous pieces of equipment, which he said will make it safer for the children playing there in the future.
Altamont City Clerk Sarah Stephen said Tuesday that the remaining $15,000 required for the purchase of the equipment will come from the community, with Altamont Youth FIELDS (Facility Improvements to Enhance Learning and Development through Sports) contributing $5,000 and $10,000 coming from the estate of Altamont resident Jim Stice, who died earlier this year and asked in his will that the money go toward improvements to the park.
“I think it’s also fantastic that we’ve got people that are willing to donate,” Milleville said.
Stephens said the new equipment was ordered Tuesday and will be put together by volunteers at the park once it is delivered.
The city hopes to have the new equipment installed sometime before this coming winter.
Also during the meeting Monday, council members approved the scope of a project led by Altamont Youth FIELDS to put up vinyl fencing at Gilbert Park.
“They’re going to be doing that in the middle of October, so that’ll be a good addition,” Milleville said.
Milleville said the group’s plan is to extend the fencing that is already up at the park to the area near the playground and the concession stand.
“So between the new fence and that new piece of playground equipment, I think we’re going definitely in the right direction,” Milleville said.
According to Stephen, the new fencing will be installed by volunteers at no cost to the city as Altamont Youth FIELDS will purchase the materials with the money they’ve raised for the project.
In other matters, the council:
• Approved a payment to the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund in the amount of $216,923 for the employer portion of early retirement incentive for former city employees Terry Hahn and Doug Holman.
• Waived competitive bidding for the purchase of a remote monitoring system for the city’s waste water.
