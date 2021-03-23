ALTAMONT — Altamont has a new housing subdivision in its future after council members voted unanimously to purchase land south of the city.
Eleven acres were purchased by the City of Altamont from FCC Limited Partnership of Altamont for $110,000. The city plans to subdivide the property for a new residential neighborhood. The number of parcels and the cost of each is yet to be determined.
“I am very excited about this. if there is anything I’ve done that is going to leave a mark on Altamont, it’s going to be this project,” Mayor Jason Rippetoe said in an interview after the meeting. “We are using the same pattern T-town and Dieterich has with their subdivisions. This is our step forward to grow Altamont by creating affordable lots for anyone wanting to make their home Altamont.”
Rippetoe said in order to be competitive with other communities the city decided to pursue a new residential development. He said there are very few empty lots available in Altamont. If the new residential neighborhood pans out, Rippetoe said officials want to have the option to expand.
The property is located south of Altamont along the far backyard border of a row of houses on East Empire Drive, west to Yield Drive. Farmland will border south of the property, which will border a private property to the east behind MBS Communications.
“Tonight was our first step in many to get us there,” Rippetoe said about the land purchase.
Rippetoe said future steps include determining the size of the lots, zoning and work to establish a TIF district in the area of the subdivision.
In other action, council members approved a new three-year contract with DBS Sanitation of Farina. The current one expires June 30. Altamont City Clerk and Treasurer Sarah Stephen said the new contract would increase $13,000 a year due to landfill costs.
There was a discussion of a future raw pump upgrade at the water plant. Curry and Associates of Nashville, Illinois, made a high-cost estimate of $253,495 for the entire project.
“I’d rather come in here and say we came in significantly under what we estimated,” said Commissioner Todd Slingerland.
Slingerland said they would have to expand the size of the current building, where motors for the pumps are currently housed, by at least five feet. He believes the pumps might have been installed in the 1970s.
He said once the project is finished the only thing left in the well would be the pickup tube. All valves, motors, converters and pumps would be located in the expanded building. Currently only the motors are housed above ground creating an extra cost when repairs need to be made to valves or any other components of the system.
The city paid underwater divers to go into the well last year and found a valve that could not be repaired.
“They couldn’t get it to work. They attempted to turn it down there and it wouldn’t budge so they left it alone,” Slingerland said.
“This has been on the pending project list as long as I’ve been on the council and we are coming to the end of life for both of those pumps,” Slingerland said.
Council members decided to move forward with an engineering study at a cost of $40,000 to determine the exact cost of the upgrade project.
Also this week, the council approved hanging recognition banners that feature members of the Altamont Community High School Class of 2021. Amanda Miller, who spearheaded the banner project last year, presented this year’s proposal. Last year city workers mounted the banners throughout the city.
Miller said between 49 and 51 students are expected to graduate this year.
“Either way we will purchase the brackets that are needed,” Miller said.
“They looked pretty nice last year,” Slingerland said.
Miller wants to get the banners to the city by mid-April to hopefully have them put up by this year’s graduation. Last year city street and electric workers used a bucket truck to install banners on city utility posts throughout downtown and around the main thoroughfares of the city.
The city council received two bids for mowing city property this summer.
Board members accepted bids from Precision Lawn Care for groups 1 through 3 — Group 1 includes Union Cemetery; Group 2, Gilbert Park, mowing fields, grounds, spraying fence lines and spraying warning tracks; Group 3, Schmidt Park, mowing and edging, south sub station along with Klitzing Park mowing and edging.
A bid was awarded from Jon Berg for Group 4 that includes Frog Pond Park, Altamont Municipal Building mowing and edging and the triangle and parking lot at the intersection of West Division Street and South Third Street.
Council members approved a Poppy Day roadside fundraiser request from Gieseking-Schwerdtfeger VFW Post 7676 for Friday, May 14, with a rain date of Friday, May 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.