The Altamont Police Department is continuing its search for the person or people responsible for stealing a vehicle and using it in what appeared to be an attempt to steal the ATM located at Peoples Bank & Trust in Altamont earlier this month.
The incident occurred May 3 at approximately 3 a.m.
“They had stolen a truck from The Equity,” said Altamont Police Chief Alan Heiens.
According to Heiens, something was used to attach the ATM to the back of the truck which became damaged when the driver attempted to accelerate with it attached.
“They ripped the bumper off the truck and then they left,” he said.
There are no suspects in custody, but Heiens said an investigation is ongoing.
