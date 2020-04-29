ALTAMONT — Amanda Miller asked the Altamont City Council this week to hang banners recognizing the Altamont Community High School graduating Class of 2020.
Miller represented a group of parents of ACHS students graduating in the Class of 2020 and interested community members.
Miller’s son, Aaron, is graduating from ACHS this year. His sister, Destiny, is a former ACHS grad and Aaron has two brothers: Jordan, graduating next year, and Cody, who is on track to graduate in 2030.
“We are still in the planning stage at this point,” Miller said.
She said the project started when parents and community members on Facebook were trying to find a way they could recognize the Class of 2020.
Miller created a group chat on Facebook with the parents and community members to see if there was any interest. She then decided to approach the city to see what they would need to make the project happen.
She said the online group found a town putting up banners in its community and decided to approach the city with the idea.
“We thought this would be great for our graduating seniors,” Miller said. “Considering the time we are going through now with the pandemic and stay-at-home order.”
“And the kids not being able to go to prom or graduate on time,” Miller added. “We thought it would be a great way to remember them and show them support.”
The goal of the group is to have a banner for each member of the 2020 ACHS graduating class with their name and possibly a photo or school mascot. Currently, the group is evaluating the total cost of the project.
Miller said according to the high school there will be 45 students in the graduating class. Currently, the city has only 40 brackets mounted to poles throughout the city and it would be the responsibility of the group to purchase extra brackets needed to display all 45 students. She said each bracket would cost approximately $51.
Banners would be placed on bracketed poles along Main Street, Division, Third Street and U.S. Route 40.
She said right now she is trying to raise funds from parents and interested community members who would like to support the banner project.
Miller said anyone wanting to make a donation for the recognition banner project can either drop it off at the high school office or contact her at 618-483-3389 for more information.
Council members agreed to allow Miller’s group to display their banners if the group would purchase the extra materials needed to mount the banners. City of Altamont workers would be responsible for attaching the banners to the poles.
The City of Altamont owns the utility poles with banner mounting brackets and since the project didn’t involve any money expended from the city, other than manpower to hang the banners, the council was not required to take a formal vote to approve the request.
In other board action, city council members approved a proposal made by Helitech for waterproofing the Altamont Municipal Building in the amount of $13,837.44. The waterproofing project would correct water issues around the foundation of the building that is built on a concrete slab. The proposal includes a tile system and an exterior sump pump on the south edge of the building designed to push water out to the street.
The council also approved a change request on the Division Street project with Kieffer Brothers Construction for a $3,703.68 reduction from the contract. The adjustment was due to projected costs in the contract by the construction company that it did not have to perform.
Council members discussed installation of new aeration equipment for the north waste water plant. The council added the project to its first May council agenda when they will vote on whether or not the project goes out for bids.
Members of the council also discussed study of water rates by the Illinois Rural Water Association. The documents said the local rates are fine unless the city has to make a large repair. City Clerk and Treasurer Sarah Stephen said there are several major repairs that need to be considered by the city.
