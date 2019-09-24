ALTAMONT — The Altamont City Council this week agreed to transfer its lease with the owners of the former Dairy Bar to the potential owners of El Rancherito restaurant, who want to move into the S. Main Street location.
The council took no action on the liquor license that El Rancherito owners say they must have to move in. The property has not yet been sold, but the lease is a key first step.
Commissioners Dan Milleville and Todd Slingerland voted against the agreement. Milleville said because of his absence the past few weeks due to family issues, he has not had enough time to read through the lease.
"As the park commissioner, it feels like I've been blindsided because I didn't know anything about this," Milleville said. "I ran, and I was elected by the people of this town, and I want to do what's right. I'm going to stick my neck out, but this lease concerns me. I haven't had the time, in all fairness, to sit back and break it down."
Milleville noted that he has no problem bringing El Rancherito to Altamont, but he would like more time to explore the lease. Commissioner Todd Slingerland also expressed concerns about the lease, saying he felt it would be void once the Schultz family sells the former Dairy Bar location.
Slingerland said there should be a new lease with El Rancherito owners.
"I have an issue with the fact that this agreement was with the Schultzes when they opened about 30 years ago. In my opinion, this lease agreement is null and void as soon as they sell that property," Slingerland said.
Despite voting yes to the lease transfer, Commissioner Michael Walker said he's concerned the new owner may not understand that the lease could be changed or modified when it is up for renewal.
Walker said he would rather see any possible changes to the lease made sooner rather than later. He said the changes, if any, should be made before the building is purchased.
Former Dairy Bar co-owner Alvin Schultz questioned if such changes would "scare away" the new owners from buying the business. Walker assured Schultz that it is not his intention to push them away from purchasing the building, but he is looking out for their best interest.
"When this lease expires, then I just think it's unfair to the new owner that they don't know what the lease looks like because I can guarantee that it will not be the same lease that you see now. I don't want to scare him away or run him off by any means, but as a landlord, you want to make sure the terms are up to date, Walker said.
"I'm not saying he's not a smart business man. I'm not saying that at all, but does he understand that there may be changes or does he think what he signed last week is going to be locked in for another 20 years."
Before the council approved the ordinance in a 3-2 vote, several Altamont residents expressed both opposition and approval of the El Rancherito restaurant. Donna Jones, who lives on Oak Street across from the former Dairy Bar, said she spoke with six of her neighbors, five of which were opposed to the restaurant.
"I spent the afternoon talking to the six neighbors that have a direct view of the Dairy Bar. Over the years, we've watched kids dart across that street. The patrons that have been there over the years have been really good about paying attention and keeping watch on the kids, but if you get a restaurant that's going to go in that's open primarily at night, serving alcohol, and we have problems," Jones said.
Alcohol served so close to the city park has been an ongoing concern for Altamont residents since the Schultz family first told the council they wanted to sell the building to an owner who wants to open a Mexican restaurant.
Jane Tappendorf disagreed with Jones, saying children should not be out late at night and crossing a busy roadway like Main Street. Tappendorf encouraged the council to bring a new business to Altamont.
"I think Altamont should welcome them with open arms. It's a place that we'll all go. I've gone to El Rancherito for years, and I've never seen a drunk in there," Tappendorf said.
April Luchtefeld said she doesn't understand what the problem is with bringing in El Rancherito. She said a restaurant will just be replacing a former restaurant that had parking already, so there should be no issue with parking at the location. Parking has also been a concern surrounding El Rancherito in Altamont.
Livin' It Up Transportation owner and Altamont resident Adam Huston represented the Altamont business group at the meeting. Huston said the city already has establishments that are close to parks that serve alcohol, and the city allows anyone who purchases a permit to have alcohol in the park for family reunions and other events.
"The city already has the VFW that's exactly 100 yards away from the playground equipment in the park, and the VFW probably meets up to the park property. Anyone can walk in the city building today and pay $5 and get a permit to have all the alcohol they want in that park, which essentially, it' s unregulated at that point," Huston said. "The city just also gave a liquor license to an establishment here on Main Street that is 75 yards from the park downtown where we have children playing. I don't think a business such as a Mexican restaurant that serves drinks or margaritas with a meal should be that big of an issue."
Husten said Altamont is a progressive community, so the city council needs to welcome new restaurants and businesses to the town.
Bernadine Blakely, daughter of Arnold Schmidt, who donated the land to Altamont for Schmidt Park, also spoke at the meeting. Blakely said while she's not opposed to the restaurant coming to town, she does not want to see alcohol sold near the park.
Terry Plowman and Brad Miller said they would like to see the restaurant occupy the Dairy Bar building. Miller said the restaurant will be busy at first, and parking may be difficult to find, but patrons will figure it out and come back at another time.
Plowman said he wants to see the restaurant come to town so that he doesn't have to drive to Effingham to eat at a Mexican restaurant.
"I think the restaurant coming to town is a great idea because I hate going to Effingham. I like staying here. I don't want to go to Effingham if I don't have to," Plowman said. "My wife loves El Rancherito, and if they came over here, I would be one happy camper."
Meanwhile, the council approved an ordinance establishing a 3 percent municipal cannabis retailer's occupation tax. Slingerland said the city should not miss out on an opportunity to collect revenue.
In other matters, the council:
• Approved an ordinance to amend the city's golf cart regulations to designate two crossings on U.S. Rt. 40 and moving the hours of operation to as late as 10 p.m.
• Approved the closure of Second Street to Washington Avenue on Nov. 15 and 16 for an ice skating rink requested by the chamber of commerce. The rink will be similar to the one in Effingham last winter.
• Approved the purchase of a 2005 Dodge pickup truck for city use in the amount of $8,000.
• Approved a pay request to Kieffer Bros. Construction in the amount of $132,131.95 for work done on W. Division St.
