Altamont officials recently debated whether their small town can afford a $10 million dollar water main replacement project.
City council members discussed whether they should proceed with obtaining United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development financing with the possibility of receiving a grant for a portion of the total expense.
“We have a number to take to rural development and get this process started,” Commissioner Todd Slingerland said. “And when the total bill is done I hope it's less than $8 million.”
The water main replacement would replace a system over 100 years old and make Altamont a lead-free town.
“We've talked about doing the project and the whole town replacement Taj Mahal project of $10 million, doing it all at once and rolling the dice on whether or not grants come along.” Rippetoe said. “$10 million is a lot of money for a town with 2,300 people. I just want to make sure we are exploring all of the options. What it would be if the project was over five or six years.”
Slingerland said if the council wants to find out how much it was going to cost to replace the system they should proceed with pursuing the loan to find out the actual cost and possibly break the project down in phases.
“I am really struggling with this number ($10 million dollars), Rippetoe said. “And my name is going to be on this putting the city of Altamont $10 million dollars in debt for 40 years.”
“On the other side of the coin what are interest rates going to be in three years,” Slingerland said. “This thing is actually in the planning stage just to see how much it costs.”
Slingerland told the council the $10 million is just a estimate of what replacing the water system might cost.
“If we get into this a find out there isn't a snowballs chance we are going to receive a grant, then we can find out where we can cut things out,” Slingerland said.
“You say you want to do all (replace the water main system in the whole city), but do we really need to do all,” Commissioner Dan Milleville said. “$10 million dollars. This is not a little project and the scope of it is huge.”
“You say it's $10 million and it's only going to be $8.5 million,” Milleville said. “It's still going to be 8.5 million dollars and that's a lot of money.”
Milleville told the council. “I am hoping we are all on the same page here when it comes to the project.”
Slingerland said the engineering firm for the project will make the application for the loan to the USDA Rural Development. As a part of the application process, the engineering firm would have a detailed report of how much the project will cost.
The council approved to proceed with obtaining USDA Rural Development financing for the water main replacement project, however decided to table an approval for an engineering firm to proceed with the application.
Slingerland presented a choice of two engineering firms for approval by the council to proceed with the water main replacement project and start the loan application process. One firm the city has used in the past Curry and Associates Engineers Inc. and TWM who employs a former native of Altamont Scott Simmons.
“I think either one of them would do a great job for the City of Altamont,” Slingerland said. “I think they are more than qualified to do the job.”
“There are a lot of engineering firms out there,” Rippetoe said. “I think we should look at all options.”
“I don't think I have all the information I need to make a good decision,” Milleville said.
Commissioner Michael Walker also requested more information.
“I agree with Dan. I don't think we have enough information to make an informed decision,” Walker said.
The council then tabled a request to approve an engineering firm for the water main replacement project citing they needed more options and information.
Rippetoe tabled a request to approve up to $21,000 to connect a chlorine analyzer to their water system. Rippetoe tabled the request to get a better understanding of what is necessary to satisfy Environmental Protection Agency requirements.
Charlie Pagel during public comments thanked Altamont City Clerk and Treasurer Sarah Stephen for helping get a property close to him cleaned up. Altamont resident Dallas Kendall asked the council when they were going to clean out his culvert on West Jefferson Avenue. The mayor said he would check with the appropriate department to see if they can fix the problem.
In other council action, approved an application from JK MHP LLC to maintain Oakview Mobile Home Park, approved an appropriation of $7,284,459 for fiscal year ending 2021, approved a sexual harassment policy for elected officials, approved a replacement ordnance establishing stop signs, yield signs, no parking signs, through streets, one-way streets and unloading zone.
In a telephone interview Friday, Commissioner Todd Slingerland said there were some complaints about the smell and taste of the water in the East Meadows neighborhood. He said Altamont Superintendent of the Water Department Vaughn Voelker investigated the problem.
“It was possibly caused by the lake turning over,” Slingerland said. “Vaughn's been on it and took corrective actions.”
Slingerland said as far as he knew the situation was corrected. He said he checked with Altamont City Clerk and Treasurer Sarah Stephen Thursday and told there were no more complaints about the water.
