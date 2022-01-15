An Altamont native who now lives in Ireland made a special appearance at the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library Saturday morning to promote the release of his new book.
“Writers’ Retreats: Literary Cabins, Creative Hideaways and Favored Writing Spaces of Iconic Writers,” is the first book for writer and editor Neil Burkey. Published by Charlesbridge Publishing of Massachusetts, the book features illustrations from English Illustrator Robert Littleford.
“This is the first time I’ve been able to do anything like this. The 176-page book focuses on 50 authors and where they would have written something significant,” Burkey said. “It’s a way of telling the author’s stories at a particular time in their life.”
Most of the authors he featured are English speaking. Burkey said the book is divided into sections, featuring writers who lived in large cities, wrote in nature parks and, in some cases, built their own place to write.
“It’s really interesting to see the different approaches some authors were taking as to where they write and the setting they need to write,” he said. “Some needed complete silence. One author lined his room with cork to make it completely quiet. If he had any distractions whatsoever, he couldn’t write while others liked to be in the bustle.”
However, he noted some authors thrived when there was action around them in environments such as coffee shops or cafes.
“They wanted action around them to get them writing,” he said.
Burkey calls the book a “pandemic project.”
“It was a good project to do after Ireland shut down. I believe it was the first time they ever canceled a St. Patrick’s Day parade,” he said.
Burkey said one of the biggest challenges of writing the book was the deadline. It took him nine months to write.
“I had to be very focused in terms of research,” he said. “After about five or six authors, I got into a rhythm.”
Burkey also had another deadline he was up against.
“My wife had gotten pregnant just before I got the contract for the book,” Burkey said. “So, it was a race between Eli (being born) and the book. Eli just won the race.”
Burkey grew up in Altamont and graduated from Altamont Community High School in 1996.
His father, Bruce Burkey, was an attorney in Altamont when he was growing up before moving to Effingham to merge with Taylor Law Offices.
Neil Burkey left Altamont when he was 18 and received a bachelor’s degree in fine arts at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 2001.
“I started out in engineering and quickly decided that wasn’t for me,” Burkey said. “I have some very understanding parents.”
Ten days after 9/11 he began his first journey to Ireland, where he spent a year and met someone special along the way.
“It was a strange time to travel. I was very nervous,” Burkey said. “That is when I met my wife who is Irish.”
Burkey returned to the states to live in San Francisco then moved to London for 10 years, where he received a master’s degree in English from University College. Burkey moved to Dublin, Ireland about seven years ago.
Today, Burkey continues to make his home in Ireland with his wife, Annie Barclay, 1-year-old son Eli Burkey and 3-year-old son Sascha Burkey. He is a book editor for eight publishers in Europe.
“Half are based in the U.K. and the other half are from Ireland,” he said. “It’s a wide array of books that I work on. I work on history, novels or whatever comes my way.”
There was another reason Burkey and son Sascha made the trip from Ireland to visit Neil’s parents, Bruce and June Burkey of Effingham. They came to help his father, Bruce, celebrate his retirement from Taylor Law Offices.
Burkey said the best way to find his book “Writers’ Retreats: Literary Cabins, Creative Hideaways and Favored Writing Spaces of Iconic Writers,” is online.
“It has a very long title,” he admitted.
Neil Burkey has his own ideal writing environment.
“I would certainly be more of the lock-myself-in-my-room type of writer. I can barely write with distractions myself,” he said.
For more information, visit neilburkey.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.